7 Celebrity Couples That Weren’t On Our 2023 Bingo Card

While 2023 was the year of the celebrity breakup, with showbiz power couples like Kyle and Mauricio Umansky, and Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth calling it quits, the year gone by also proved that love isn’t dead.

Unexpected celebrity pairings came about. Travis Kelce made Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, and the rest was history. Meanwhile, rumors swirled for months before Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted out together.

Find the celebrity couples that weren’t on our 2023 bingo card, below.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in 2023. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the couple of 2023.

Rumors surrounding their relationship surfaced in July when Kelce attended the Kansas City stop on Swift’s Eras Tour — where he’d intended to give her his number.

In September, dating rumors went into overdrive when Swift stopped by one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games.

Swift opened up about dating Kelce for the first time in December during an interview with TIME magazine, which declared Swift their 2023 Person of the Year.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in 2023. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Speaking to the outlet, Swift revealed that she didn’t want to go through an “extreme amount of effort” to hide her relationship.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other,” she explained.

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater

Two months before filing for divorce from Dalton Gomez in September 2023, rumors circulated that Ariana Grande had started dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater

“They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun,” a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight during the early weeks of their rumored fling.

Ariana Grande in 2023. DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While the pair have kept their love life mostly out of the spotlight, the couple made their first public appearance together on Sept. 25, seemingly confirming the relationship.

More recently, Grande and Slater were spotted enjoying an evening out in New York City on Dec. 27 and appear to be going strong.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in 2023. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February 2023, after the pair reportedly went on a double date with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Two months later, Jenner fuelled the romance rumors when she attended the rapper’s historic Coachella set, and later sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

In September, the couple made their front-row debut at Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show in Milan. However, in December, Bunny and Jenner reportedly called it quits after less than a year of dating.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

While dating rumors had been circulating since April 2023, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their public debut in September after being spotted packing on PDA at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet. Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The couple have been seen together on numerous occasions since, including at the U.S. Open finals, Chalamet’s Saturday Night Live after-party, and the London premiere of Wonka in November.

The actor even reportedly showed up to the KarJenner Christmas Eve party.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas & Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After first meeting at ’90s Con in 2022, reports emerged that Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas were an item.

As per People, the couple began dating shortly before Thanksgiving in 2022, a few months after being photographed together in August last year.

News of the relationship arrived just three months after Lawrence finalized his divorce from actor Cheryl Burke, who he was married to for almost three years.

Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a month after splitting from her husband of four years, Emily Ratajkowski reportedly began dating comedian Eric André.

The reports emerged after the couple were seen enjoying each other’s company on several occasions, and on Valentine’s Day 2023, Ratajkowski and André seemingly went Instagram official after sharing a nude selfie with their millions of followers.

Commenting on their rumored fling in May 2023, André didn’t give much away to radio host Howard Stern, telling him “A gentleman never tells ... I must respect the privacy and boundaries” when asked about the relationship.

As per People, the couple promptly called it quits, and Ratajkowski was later romantically linked to Harry Styles in March 2023.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper

Shortly after breaking up with their respective ex-partners Irina Shayk and Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid reportedly began dating.

The rumors first emerged in October when they were photographed enjoying dinner together in New York City.

Bradley Cooper in 2023. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

While the pair are yet to confirm their relationship, Cooper and Hadid have been spotted together since, including at Cooper’s NYC food truck and in Philadelphia.

Fuelling the dating rumors, the actor also reportedly bought a new home in Pennsylvania, which as Page Six claims, isn’t far from Hadid’s million-dollar family farm.