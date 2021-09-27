Season 2 of The Witcher, Netflix’s fantasy drama based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, isn’t set to premiere on the platform until Dec. 17, 2021. But considering Season 1 of the series was reportedly viewed by over 76 million people within its first month of release, it shouldn’t surprise fans to learn that The Witcher has already been renewed for Season 3 by Netflix. The streaming service announced the news and other forthcoming The Witcher content at its virtual fan event TUDUM on Sept. 25.

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) leads the series as Geralt of Rivia, a magical monster-hunter known as a Witcher, and Season 1 largely focused on his quest to find Ciri (Freya Allan), the crown princess of Cintra, as the two were linked by destiny prior to her birth. The Witcher lays out the backstories of Geralt, Ciri, and quarter-elf sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) on different timelines before merging into a linear storyline that follows the trio to the battle of Sodden Hill against their enemies from Nilfgaard. The immense popularity of Season 1 led Netflix not only to renew the series for Season 2 but produce an animated spinoff film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which premiered on Aug. 23, 2021, and told the origin story of Vesemir (Theo James), aka Geralt’s mentor and fellow Witcher.

In July 2020, the streamer announced a live-action prequel limited series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, set to tell the Witchers’ origin story 1,200 years before Geralt’s time. Alongside Netflix’s announcement of Season 3 at TUDUM, the platform also revealed that a second animated feature film and a new kid-friendly series are in the works for the Witcher franchise. Here’s everything we know about The Witcher Season 3, including its plot, cast, release date, and trailer.

The Witcher Season 3 Plot

It’s unclear what exactly will go down in Season 3 of The Witcher, as Season 2 won’t air until the end of 2021. Geralt and Ciri finally united at the end of Season 1, and the next set of episodes will likely go deep on their relationship and see Geralt, along with other Witchers, coach her to control her magical abilities. Convinced that Yennefer died at the bloody Battle of Sodden, Geralt will take Ciri to safety at his childhood home of Kaer Morhen and protect her from outsiders as well as her own powers, per Deadline.

“In Season 2, we’re really digging in with [Ciri] and we’re going to understand her a lot more... where she starts training, where she actually becomes the character that we know from the books and later from the video games, we will see her become that person,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissirich recently told TV Guide.

Season 1 was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, the first two novels in Sapkowski’s series. If the next two seasons follow suit, Season 2 could cover the events of Blood of Elves and Time of Contempt, while Season 3 could bring Baptism of Fire and The Tower of the Swallow to life onscreen.

The Witcher Season 3 Cast

The exact list of characters set to appear in Season 3 is dependent on the events of Season 2. However, it’s likely that Cavill, Allan, and Chalotra will reprise their leading roles along with Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (The Twilight Saga) as Tissaia de Vries, Royce Pierreson (The Irregulars) as Istredd, Mimi Ndiweni (2015’s Cinderella) as Fringilla Vigo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Mahesh Jadu (Neighbours) as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

Season 2 will also introduce new characters, including Nivellin (Kristofer Hivju), a cursed man whose image was used to scare kids; Nenneke (Adjoa Andoh), a priestess and mother goddess; and the live-action version of Vesemir (Killing Eve’s Kim Bodina), Geralt’s father figure and the oldest living Witcher.

The Witcher Season 3 Trailer

Given that The Witcher received such an early renewal, there’s currently no trailer for the series’ Season 3. But Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2, which offers fans a glimpse at the aftermath of the previous season’s finale.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date

There’s currently no release date set for Season 3 of The Witcher. Season 1 premiered on Dec. 20, 2019, and Netflix productions generally take about a year to write, film, and edit each season. However, Season 2 faced several delays in production due to the coronavirus pandemic and Cavill’s on-set leg injury, so it’s unclear exactly how long fans could have to wait for Season 3.