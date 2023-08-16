Former Love Is Blind Season 2 stars Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati kicked off their most recent Out of the Pods podcast with some “juicy Netflix TV show gossip.” According to Natalie, Perfect Match Season 2 started filming this week. “I know that because — fun fact — I was actually casting for Season 2 earlier this year,” she explained during the podcast’s Aug. 14 episode. “It’s definitely something I considered doing. But it just wasn’t a good fit.” The duo already has some ideas of which Netflix reality stars — specifically from the Love Is Blind franchise — will be on Perfect Match’s second season, and fans on Reddit seem to agree.

“My predictions are that Micah and Irina will definitely find their way into the villa,” Natalie revealed, referencing controversial Love Is Blind Season 4 “mean girls” Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova. She also floated Micah’s ex, Paul Peden, as a potential cast member but also pointed out that he’d “recently hard-launched his girlfriend on Instagram,” significantly decreasing his chances of signing up for another Netflix reality dating series. (Paul has been posting photos with new girlfriend Geneva Dunham since June.)

“And then I think like one or two people from Love Is Blind Season 5 [are] going to be on the show,” Natalie added. “Only because Season 5 is coming out in September, so in about a month, and so why wouldn’t they bring people from that season on Perfect Match Season 2?”

Deepti, for her part, chimed in with her own casting predictions, including Love Is Blind Season 3’s Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, as well as The Mole’s Dom Gabriel, who already appeared in the inaugural Perfect Match installment. “I feel like there’s gonna be a lot of people from Season 4 of Love Is Blind,” she added. “But honestly I would really like to see Zanab and Cole because I feel like the whole Cutie situation wasn’t really resolved in my head. I don’t know, I just want more from them. And also I want both of them to find love. And Dom. Like, he’s such a sweetheart, like I just really, really want him to find love also.”

Then she offered a real hot take, admitting that part of her “wished” that Natalie and ex Shayne Jansen “could resolve some issues” on the show because it would “be such good TV to watch.” (The exes were both offered spots on Perfect Match Season 1, but only Shayne joined the cast — and Natalie claimed they were still together when he signed up.) Natalie’s take? “We would have been really, really toxic,” she replied to her co-host. “I don’t think we would have been able to have a healthy conversation on that show, and I don’t think we ever would have come to a resolution for our public spats that have happened within like the last two years.”

Though Natalie and Deepti both claimed they were invited to join the Perfect Match cast, they’re both currently in “long-distance flings that are very complicated.” After Natalie explained that filming lasts about four to five weeks, her co-host said she was “selfishly really glad” she didn’t join the cast because she wouldn’t want her “to be gone that long.” Either way, they were both disappointed by the “lack of screen time women of color got” on Perfect Match, and hope to see more Asian representation.

Sharing the same information from the podcast on Reddit, fans supported their theories — including that Micah reportedly has an out-of-office work message explaining that she’ll be away from work for the next four weeks — while throwing some more possible singles’ names in the mix, including Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Josh Demas, whom one user claims “seem to have broken up” based on their social media activity. Another fan also suggested Jackie’s ex, Marshall Glaze, as well as his cousin, Bachelorette alum Justin Glaze, as potential cast members.

After another Redditor observed that Irina, Micah, and Cole hadn’t posted on social media in the past 24 hours, someone else theorized, “I think Marshall, Justin, Paul, Micah and Irina are all there taping. It looks like Paul and Geneva are not together now and not posting together for a while. They’ll have some made for tv love triangles. Paul could either end up with Irina or back with Micah for a tv showmance. Ditto Micah can do the same with Paul and Justin. This is all probably a made for tv plan they have been working on.”

For now, Netflix has not released any Perfect Match Season 2 casting or premiere date details, but only time will tell which, if any, predictions prove to be true.