Phoebe Bridgers & Your Favorite Superheroes Shared A Star-Studded Dinner

‘Tis the season of The Batman — and from Zoë Kravitz’s feline antics, to Robert Pattinson’s overdue confession that he lies, like, all the time, the film’s promotional cycle is the gift that keeps on giving. But brace yourself: the latest event honoring the (Bat)man of the hour is sure to kick your celebrity FOMO into overdrive.

To celebrate Pattinson’s March cover story for GQ, the magazine paired up with Dior to throw him a special, star-studded dinner March 17 at Horses on Sunset Boulevard — and the guest list is fairly iconic, pulling from all realms of pop culture fandom. Phoebe Bridgers and Andrew Garfield flanked Pattinson for several of the photos (in one, the Caped Crusader seemed to share a pretty powerful laugh with the “Moon Song” singer). As GQ revealed in their recap of the event, they weren’t the only celebs to toast Pattinson: Quavo, Angus Cloud, and Taylour Paige also supported the Batman star on his big night. Tragically, the magazine didn’t share specifics on what was toasted — but the eclectic assortment of musicians and fellow actors proved to pretty fun to look at, anyway.

For Pattinson and Garfield, the evening also doubled as a roomie reunion — before their respective big breaks, the actors lived together with Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox, too.

Bridgers hasn’t worked with Pattinson yet (“Something in the Way” cover when?!), but she did compare his experience on 2020’s Tenet to making her latest album.

As for Pattinson’s connection to his other guests? Similarly tenuous... but fun to think about. Paige, for her part, has previously teamed up with filmmaker Janicza Bravo — who Pattinson reportedly met with earlier this year, according to Just Jared, raising speculation about a possible next project.

In Quavo’s IG recap of the evening, he shared a photo of himself sitting with Pattinson and Garfield — er, Batman and Spider-Man — and named himself the third hero in the lineup: GlacierMan, an apparent reference to the DM pickup line he sent Saweetie in 2018.

And even though Pattinson and Cloud haven’t acted together yet, the latter’s onscreen little brother-slash-business partner, aka Javon Walton, told Esquire he “could be the next Robin” to Pattinson’s Batman.