Sophie Turner has returned to Instagram in the midst of her contentious divorce from Joe Jonas, and as many may do after a break-up, she used Taylor Swift as her entry point. On Oct. 8, the Game of Thrones star used a Swiftian reference in her first Instagram post since her divorce — before apparently deleting the post.

On her Instagram Story, Turner shared a photo of just her wrist, sporting a friendship bracelet that read “Fearless.” While the word could just be reflective of Turner’s current mood, it’s better known as Swift’s Grammy-winning sophomore album. Given how Swifties started the friendship bracelet trend at the Eras Tour and how much time she’s spent with Swift lately, this is likely not a coincidence.

Swift and Jonas famously dated for a few months in 2008. Fearless, which was released just a month after their reported split, contains numerous songs that were purported to be written about the Jonas Brothers singer, including “You’re Not Sorry,” “Jump Then Fall,” and most notably, “Forever & Always,” which Swift reportedly wrote after they broke up in a 27-second phone call.

When she released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021, fans thought that the new “From the Vault” track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” was also written about Jonas, a theory that was even co-signed by Turner. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she quipped on her Instagram Story at the time.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner seen leaving Emilio's Ballato in SoHo after dinner with Blake Lively and Brittany Matthews on September 30, 2023 in New York City Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Days after Jonas and Turner’s split was reported, the actor made her first post-divorce public sighting walking arm-in-arm with Swift. The two have been spotted out in New York together several times during Turner’s divorce, and the singer reportedly even loaned Turner her Tribeca investment property to stay in as she navigates a custody battle with Jonas.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5 after nearly four years of marriage, following several reports that they were “headed for divorce.” Weeks later, Turner filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, accusing him of withholding their two daughters’ passports and stopping them from traveling back to her home country of England.

Jonas denied the allegations, saying he did not “abduct” their children and that the lawsuit went against the “amicable co-parenting setup” they were trying to establish. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” his rep said in a statement. The two are currently participating in a four-day mediation to sort out custody of their children.