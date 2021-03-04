It's time for Bridgerton and Marvel to assemble for a new star-studded movie. Netflix just made another casting announcement for The Gray Man, its upcoming adaptation of Mark Greaney's thriller novel, and the just-added actors include the Duke of Hastings himself, Regé-Jean Page.

According to Deadline, the project is set to be Netflix's most expensive yet, with a "budget upward of $200 million" and franchise plans in the works à la James Bond. (Great news for Page fans who can already envision him in a 007 role.) That budget seems to have helped Netflix procure some serious star power, from the cast to the crew behind the scenes. Here is everything we know about The Gray Man so far.

Who is in The Gray Man cast?

The splashiest part of The Gray Man news, so far, is its iconic cast. Page will join Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, who were announced along with the project in June. According to Netflix, Gosling will play the Gray Man himself, Gentry, "as he's hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA."

Netflix has not yet announced character information for the rest of the cast, but subscribers will be delighted to hear who's on deck. Ana de Armas, who has recently starred with Evans in Knives Out and Gosling in Blade Runner 2049, will star. The cast also includes Alfre Woodard (Evans' fellow Marvel mainstay), Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters.

Who is writing and directing The Gray Man?

Take a deep breath because the behind-the-scenes side of The Gray Man is just as stacked with talent as the cast. Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers fame will direct, and Joe will write as well. According to Netflix, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote Infinity War, Endgame, and several other Marvel projects, will "polish" the script.

What's The Gray Man plot?

The Gray Man is based on the first of Greaney's thriller series about the Gray Man, "a legend in the covert realm, moving silently from job to job, accomplishing the impossible, and then fading away." While Netflix announced this film would feature Lloyd Hansen pursuing the Gray Man, the Russos plan to do future installments, too.

"The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do," Anthony said to Deadline. "For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us."

When will The Gray Man premiere on Netflix?

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for The Gray Man, but the project should begin production soon. According to Deadline, production was supposed to start in mid-January but was delayed due to the pandemic.

This post will be updated with the trailer as well as additional plot and cast details as more information on The Gray Man becomes available.