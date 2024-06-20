Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute said no to The Bachelor. On a recent episode of her podcast Balancing Act, which she co-hosts with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, Doute spoke to Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile and revealed that she was almost part of the Bachelor Nation family.

“When I worked at SUR way before Vanderpump Rules, way before The Valley, before Housewives of Beverly Hills, when we didn't even have a liquor license, I was bartending a wine and beer bar and someone from The Bachelor came in and gave me a card and asked me to be a contestant on it,” she claimed.

While Doute was tempted by the offer, she ultimately turned the show down as she was already in a relationship. “I had just started dating Tom Sandoval,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘Oh, I don't know, this could be forever.’ I mean I could be on Bachelor Nation instead of Bravo!”

Although she never appeared on The Bachelor, the former Pump Rules star remains a big fan of the reality dating show. “I’ve seen every single season of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise,” she confessed on the podcast.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Doute appeared on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons between 2013 and 2020, starring alongside Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and her former boss, Lisa Vanderpum.

In 2020, she was fired from the show alongside Schroeder following a scandal that involved a former Pump Rules cast member, Faith Stowers.

The Valley Comeback

Variety reported in June 2023 that Doute was set to make her reality TV return in a Vanderpump Rules spinoff alongside her former co-stars, Taylor and Cartwright, who also left the mothership show in 2020.

Bravo later announced the spinoff, titled The Valley, would air its debut season in March 2024. The show follows five couples who are “taking a shot at adulting” in and around the San Fernando Valley.

Along with Doute, Taylor, and Cartwright, The Valley cast also includes Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jasmine Goode, and Zack Wickham.