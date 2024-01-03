Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor wedding is airing live on ABC — so we’re all invited. But who’s *invited* invited? That is, who made the actual guest list and will be there in person to wish the couple well (and dance to their very eclectic playlist)?

The question has been the subject of much speculation, and neither ABC nor the Golden couple have shared a definitive guest list. That’s by design: As Theresa recently told Us Weekly, they’re going to be just as surprised by the attendees as those watching along at home.

“You know what, if it was up to us, we would invite everyone,” she explained. “We’re not in charge of that process. We seriously love every single one of these women, but it’s out of our hands, so [I] don’t know. We actually don’t know the list.”

It’s surprising that Gerry and Theresa don’t get the final word about their big day — but you can likely count on several fan-favorites to show up and celebrate. Here’s every clue about which Golden Bachelor stars will attend Gerry and Theresa’s wedding.

The Golden Bachelor Ladies

Susan Noles will be officiating Gerry and Theresa’s wedding, she recently revealed to Glamour. “The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show,” she explained. “Gerry’s my buddy and now Theresa is my girlfriend, so why not?”

Disney/John Fleenor

Joan Vassos and Nancy Hulkower shared a video en route to the wedding, with Joan teasing that “the gang is getting back together.” They later linked up with Ellen Goltzer, Natascha Hardee, and April Kirkwood at the airport.

Another Golden Bachelor alum posted a photo with the happy couple in Palm Springs, where the wedding will take place. Kathy Swarts of “Zip it!” fame proved that she’s “all smiles” about Gerry and Theresa’s nuptials, describing the event as “the wedding of the year.”

In an Instagram post, Sandra Mason shared that she and Faith Martin would be at the wedding. And Edith Aguirre posted a GRWM revealing that she, too, was Palm Springs-bound.

It was unclear whether Gerry’s runner-up, Leslie Fhima, would attend — as the Minneapolis-based fitness instructor recently shared that she had emergency surgery to fix a bowel blockage. However, she confirmed on Jan. 3 that she would indeed be at the wedding. “I’m feeling so much better, that now I get to go to the wedding,” she said in an Instagram video. “And I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day. And I know it’s gonna be really, really amazing.”

Bachelor Nation Alums

You can likely look forward to several Bachelor Nation alums showing up at the ceremony, too — such as Joey Graziadei, who recently celebrated New Year’s Eve with Gerry and Theresa in New York. He hasn’t confirmed yet, but Ben Higgins and Wells Adams will be there.

Some of Bachelor Nation’s long-running couples will attend, too, including Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, and Desiree and Chris Siegfried, ABC announced.

Trista and Ryan Sutter in 2003. Dala Yitzhak/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Not only did Trista give Gerry some helpful advice for his season, but she also had the first televised wedding in Bachelor Nation history in 2003! So her attendance will be a sweet, full-circle moment.