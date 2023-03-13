This Is Why Lady Gaga Kissed Brendan Gleeson At The 2023 Oscars

Lady Gaga had a very eventful red carpet experience at the 2023 Oscars. After being the only person to run — with heels on — to help a photographer who fell behind her, the 36-year-old star shared a kiss with fellow actor Brendan Gleeson. The two entertainers greeted each other lovingly on the red carpet by hugging, posing for photos, and even planting a full-on kiss on the lips. Many fans were confused by their iteraction, but there’s actually a simple explanation for why the two were getting so chummy.

Gaga and Gleeson are in the middle of filming Joker: Folie á Deux together, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprising his Oscar-winning role as the Joker. The 13-time Grammy winner is rumored to be giving her own take on Harley Quinn, Joker’s flame in the comic book series who has previously been played by Margot Robbie in DC films. However, her role has yet to be confirmed, and details about 67-year-old Gleeson’s role are also being kept under wraps.

Both actors had good reason to leave the Joker set for the Oscars. Gleeson was nominated in Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, marking his first Oscar nod, while Gaga received her third Oscar nomination in Best Original Song (and fourth total) for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Apparently, Gaga and Gleeson’s new working relationship was overlooked by Twitter, as many users were confused by the photos.

Originally, Gaga was not going to perform at the 2023 Oscars, as producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss announced in a March 8 press conference, attributing her decision to her Joker 2 filming schedule. However, Gaga changed her mind in the 11th hour and surprised viewers by performing “Hold My Hand,” stripped down both aesthetically and musically, and without a presenter lined up to introduce her.

Neither Gleeson nor Gaga took home the awards they were nominated for, losing to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, respectively.