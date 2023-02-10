Phoebe Dynevor’s Grisly New Thriller Is A Million Miles From Bridgerton

Even after quitting the very hit series that made her famous, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor’s star continues to rise. Fans have recently seen her in projects such as Bank Of Dave, The Colour Room, and Ten Percent. Since retiring from the ton and announcing that she will not be returning for Season 3 of Bridgerton, Dynevor has got yet another new film credit. She’s been announced as the lead of upcoming thriller Wichita Libra. Read on for everything we know about the project so far.

Wichita Libra Cast

Since the film is still in the early stages of production, it has only been announced that Dynevor will be playing the lead role of Frannie Jacobs. Wichita Libra is both written and directed by Henry Dunham. This will be his second feature; his 2019 debut The Standoff at Sparrow Creek had received much critical acclaim. The film will be produced by Jay Van Hoy (The Lighthouse, The Witch, American Honey).

Per Deadline, Mister Smith Entertainment will launch international sales at the 2023 European Film Market later this month. Founder and CEO David Garrett said, “We were immediately hooked by Henry Dunham’s atmospheric, completely immersive storytelling and are thrilled to be working with such a strong creative team on Wichita Libra. We are so excited to see what Phoebe Dynevor brings to the complex, conflicted and compelling role.”

Wichita Libra Plot

In the brutal aftermath of surviving a triple murder, Frannie Jacobs (Dynevor) flees from her hometown and moves to Chicago to start a new life. But a decade later, she is drawn back home to rural Kansas when she tries to decode a cryptic letter left after her brother’s death.

Details of the letter suggest that the wrong man was charged for the crime all those years ago, and Frannie attempts to find a mysteriously missing woman who may be able to clear his name.

Wichita Libra Trailer & Release Date

Wichita Libra is currently still in pre-production and will commence shooting later this year. Given this timeline, we’re likely to see the film hit big screens in 2025. We will update this space as we know more.