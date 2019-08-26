Taylor Swift knows all too well that anything can happen at MTV's Video Music Awards. And she's certainly not shy about admitting that fact. Swift referenced the Kanye West VMAs controversy while on the red carpet at the 2019 VMAs, and it was pretty shady. When red carpet host Terrence J mentioned that she was a definite to win some awards, Swift took the opportunity to throw some shade in West's direction by referencing when he interrupted her at the 2009 VMAs. It's the 10-year anniversary of this infamous interruption that launched a major feud between the stars. But even though Swift is currently in her Lover era and 10 years have passed, her comment makes it clear that she's still not over the blow that West had to her Reputation.

Swifties know that she is all about inserting Easter eggs into her music. So it's not out of character that Swift couldn't also resist incorporating a little nod to West during the 2019 VMAs red carpet. Terrence J brought up how Swift will have to be going to an epic after-party because "You're gonna win awards" — which does seem like a given considering T. Swift is nominated in 10 categories. Yet, she couldn't let that compliment come and go. Instead, Swift replied, "You don't know all that. You never know what can happen on this show as I've learned."

Swift didn't mention West by name or even really lose her smile, but everyone knows exactly what she meant. When Swift accepted the award for "You Belong With Me" winning Best Video by a Female Artist back in 2009, West took over the mic to say, "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" in reference to "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)." While West is known for his outspoken behavior, the rapper taking this triumphant moment away from the 19-year-old Swift was particularly rude.

Since then, the Swift and West feud has ebbed and flowed but escalated in recent years when West claimed he "made that b*tch famous" in his song "Famous." West's wife Kim Kardashian got involved in the drama at this point too and Swift used the bad blood that exists between them as fuel for her Reputation album.

Now, in 2019, Swift is all about feeling the love with her new album Lover. But that doesn't mean she will let West off the hook for what he did a decade ago. As People reported, Swift included a diary entry about West interrupting her in the deluxe edition of Lover. She also explained to CBS Sunday Morning that she will continue to sing about her haters until "they stop coming for me."

More to come ...