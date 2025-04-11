April's Full Pink Moon Will Be A Breeze For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The last two lunations were eclipses, which tend to be extra intense as they harness the power of multiple new or full moons rolled into one. But as of the full moon on April 12, eclipse season is officially behind us, and so are a couple of major retrogrades — which means there’s an energetic path clearing ahead, and people can finally start picking up the pace. April’s brightest lunar moment is also known as the Pink Moon, and it’s here to help everyone let go of baggage and find a better balance in their hearts. While this will be an emotional rollercoaster for some, there are a few lucky zodiac signs who will have an easier time going with the flow.

The past month has been dominated by a double whammy of retrograde activity involving communication planet Mercury and romance planet Venus, all of which made things difficult in love, work, and other personal matters. But Mercury retrograde wrapped up on April 7, paving the way for clearer thinking, while Venus stations direct just one hour after the Pink Moon peaks on April 12, bringing some ease and comfort to relationship dynamics, too. And with the full moon rising in the balanced and diplomatic sign of Libra, this is the perfect time to find some equilibrium in your life and start creating some synergy in place of cosmic chaos.

Retrograde-riddled or not, full moons always have the potential to bring drama, and this one is no exception. The moon in Libra is locked in an intense face-off with the sun and wounded-healer Chiron, which collectively shine a harsh light on all the tender spots in people’s hearts. This trio of celestial bodies will be squaring off with testy Mars in sensitive Cancer, giving emotions a hot-to-the-touch edge and causing tempers to flare.

It’ll be easy to get triggered during this lunar climax, but there are plenty of positive planetary connections that’ll give some zodiac signs a chance to bypass some of the drama. Lover Venus, chatty Mercury, hardworking Saturn, the destiny-minded North Node, and dreamy Neptune will all make a beautifully lucky trine aspect to hot-headed Mars, tempering some of its blind rage with logic, compassion, and spiritual perspective. Additionally, all these planets will be blowing a kiss to wild-child planet Uranus, which promises to bring some happy twists that remind you of life’s ability to surprise you.

There’s lots to celebrate under the Pink Moon, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by April 12’s lunation. Read on to find out who’s got it easy this time around.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The start of spring is usually a more introspective time for you, and you’re doing a lot of subconscious healing — so it’s no surprise if you’re feeling exhausted and need a personal recharge. But this full moon rises in your house of responsibilities and daily tasks, so with all the inner reflection you’re doing, you may find that keeping up on your to-do list requires more focus and energy than usual. Instead of getting overwhelmed, use the full moon illumination to get a good look at your current workload and find ways to balance this with your spiritual wellness, too. Thankfully, your ruling planet, Venus, wraps up its retrograde just one hour after this full moon peaks, so you’ll be feeling more confident in your ability to get things done and muster up some productivity. Stay positive and centered.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) The April full moon is rising in one of the quietest and most solitary parts of your birth chart, Scorpio, so you might find that you’d rather spend some quality time alone with your thoughts than go about your daily business. Your day-to-day responsibilities may feel never-ending, and it’s easy to get caught up in the mundane stresses of everyday life. But if you don’t occasionally check in with your higher self and make an effort to connect with your spiritual side, then what’s all that hard work worth anyway? If your lengthy to-do list or overly-packed calendar is shining as a source of stress right now, don’t let your anxiety win. Balance is the key to happiness — especially with the moon in harmony-loving Libra — so reprioritize your tasks and leave ample space in your schedule for rest.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Aries season has your mind on money, but this full moon is inspiring you to look past the tangible facade to find out what lies beneath. It’s a material world, so it’s important to acknowledge and respect the resources you have to work with. But this full moon serves as a reminder that there’s more to life than the numbers in your bank account or having the trendiest goods and gadgets. Use your full moon feelings as a tool to dig deep into your psyche and figure out what’s going to be fulfilling to you on a spiritual level — because there’s no price tag you can put on that. You’ll have a little cosmic help when it comes to staying positive, as there’s a whole party full of planets in your sign right now — including lover Venus, down-to-business Saturn, and the North Node of Destiny — and they’re all blowing kisses to passionate Mars and surprise-loving Uranus. While the full moon is making some tough aspects, these sweet connections will soften all the hard edges.

