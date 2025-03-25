Here’s Your April Horoscope

Faith, imagination, and gratitude are strong in April. Waves of inspiration come flooding in on April 7, when reflective Mercury retrograde ends in Pisces. Still, sensitivity and indecision lingers.

Expressing yourself could present challenges when the Libra full moon revives people-pleasing tendencies. If you want peace, conclusions, and closure, you must assert yourself.

By April 12, Venus straightens up in idealistic Pisces, finalizing its nostalgic retrograde. Whether you’re plotting your next creative venture or re-entering the dating scene, do so with your future in mind, not an underlying desire to replicate the past.

Beginning on April 16, Mercury in thrill-seeker Aries promises bold ideas and passionate conversations. But don't overdo it! Mars lands in dramatic Leo on April 18 with audacious energy. Stay humble and try not to take things so seriously. A determination to have fun while pursuing your goals will lessen the weight on your shoulders.

Diligent Taurus season, beginning on April 19, is the best time to knuckle down and get the job done. Your work ethic increases in line with the Taurus new moon on April 27, but something stands in your way — perhaps external pressure to achieve or an authority figure who holds all the cards. Be persistent. Set easy, short-term goals to keep your sense of accomplishment high.

The month ends with one final move from Venus. The planet of romance hurtles toward Aries on April 30, skyrocketing your self-esteem. Put your happiness first and be wary of impulsive financial or romantic commitments. What’s the hurry?

Happy birthday, Taurus!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Aries, you’re realizing what has held you back in the past. Revelations will be the catalyst for growth this April. However, before you spring forward with renewed courage and perspective, take a moment to reflect. How will you prevent this issue from cropping up again? Once Mars gains momentum and enters your creativity zone on April 18, you’ll feel much more confident to leap into action. Disagreements with loved ones may test your patience and ability to remain calm. It takes two to find common ground, so put yourself in their shoes and listen more than you react.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Hold your horses, Taurus. You’re gaining clarity around your aspirations and dreams, but now may not be the best time to initiate a new project. Deal with what’s already on your plate first, and then take stock of the challenges that stalled your progress. There’s no better time to settle drama in your social life so that your head can be clear. When your season begins on April 19, you could face a dilemma between doing what feels right for you or making your family proud. Remember, all anyone wants is to see you reach your full potential. You get to decide what that looks like. Follow your heart.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You are in a better standing to make career-defining decisions in April. However, distractions in your love life could be stressful when the full moon strikes on April 12. It’s all connected, Gemini — your wavering standards in your relationships, and your ever-changing ambitions. Both suggest that you must dedicate time to strengthening your self-worth. Don’t let external pressures sway you from making the right decision. Affirming conversations with friends will remind you of who you are. Speak openly about your passions and interests. If you don’t attract new people into your circle, you’ll gain a reputation boost elsewhere. Wind down during the final weeks of April. Don’t ignore your need for solitude. You’re allowed to cancel plans.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) April is full of possibilities, Cancer. However, you cannot move forward before addressing challenges at home. Tackle problems head-on; don’t wait for them to spiral out of control. Expressing your feelings and setting boundaries doesn’t have to end in arguments. Find a calm way to restore peace within your family. On April 16, Mercury’s arrival in fearless Aries makes stealing the spotlight a cinch. Authority figures are taking notice of your opinions. Be bold. Walk straight over to the person in charge and introduce yourself. Your passion, energy, and enthusiasm could lead to a promotion or a new group of friends.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Vulnerable discussions about feelings or finances may not be as uncomfortable as you expect. If a hard conversation comes up, get into the nitty-gritty. Withholding your thoughts to avoid conflict could backfire. By mid-month, the energy lifts. Your courage and charisma return in full force when daring Mars arrives in your zodiac sign on April 18. Your bold actions and honesty are more likely to be met with a warm reception. Diligent Taurus season arrives the next day, instigating a new career chapter for you. Gradually, your energy levels and sense of adventure will return. Let your loved ones in on your plans — not for their permission, but to show that they’re an important part of your life.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Sometimes, it’s best to leave the past alone. Be wise when romantic energy and nostalgia cloud your vision. Reaching out to an ex may initially feel comforting but to what end, Virgo? Financial chapters reach a powerful conclusion, stealing the spotlight from your steamy relationships. You may not have the funds to say yes to every social gathering. However, reassessing your spending habits could put you in better standing for the future. During stubborn Taurus season (beginning April 19), scope out a new scene and brainstorm fresh ideas on your own terms. You aren’t one to be easily swayed toward people’s opinions, but still, you must demonstrate a willingness to listen. Hear them out without attempting to change their minds.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Your schedule could feel overwhelming in early April. Clear your mind by decluttering your inbox or your home. When it comes to your to-do list, be flexible. You can’t perform at top speed every day. If you’re feeling torn between your professional goals and personal needs, remember, that no dream is worth sacrificing your health or relationships. Turn to your friends and community for strength. Working as a unit will be a relief. However, make sure there are clearly defined lines between business and pleasure. If you collaborate with friends during artistic Taurus season (beginning April 19), make sure your expectations are aligned.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Just because things are different doesn’t mean they aren’t good, Scorpio. Avoid comparing the present and the past. You need a break this month — urgently. When the tense full moon rises on April 12, you may be itching to get away from whatever disturbs your peace. But is it you, Scorpio? Is it your outlook causing your stress? Release your pessimistic thoughts and see how things change. Mid-month, you’re receiving recognition and praise. Big ambitions are springing to mind, but clashes with an authority figure could stall your progress. If it isn’t about a difference in opinion, it could be jealousy on their part. Forge alliances with confident people at work who aren’t afraid to lend support.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Valiant Sagittarius, you may feel more supported by your family this April. However, your social life could feel strained if you have sacrificed your interests to please your friends. Being too agreeable will cost you joy. The momentary discomfort of voicing your feelings and desires is better than the dissatisfaction that comes with locking your opinions away. Beginning on April 16, outspoken Mercury in Aries fires up passionate conversations. Radical honesty will bode well for your love life. If work feels strenuous toward the month’s end, a spontaneous adventure will offer the right kind of distraction. Plan your next vacation. Go on a date. Organize a social gathering centered around your interests that you don’t often get to share.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your career and reputation light up this month. But before you make your next move, clear out any unanswered texts and emails. When exciting opportunities are put forward, you may hesitate to go all in. Your feelings are valid, but they call for closer inspection. Are you concerned about timing, or are there deeper insecurities that stop you from putting yourself in the spotlight? Keep your composure during sensitive conversations. It may be tempting to mirror people’s energy, but being respectful will signal your maturity. By the end of the month, your love life is on blast. If you aren’t addressing your unmet needs, you’ll learn the value of giving yourself the love and validation you’ve sought externally.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) It may be uncomfortable to admit you don’t know it all. But this month, you will earn respect for your open-minded approach to debates. Rein in your defensive side when you encounter opinions that differ from your own. Listen carefully to those with more wisdom and experience. Mid-month, you’re faced with important choices. Moving in a new direction may be challenging, especially if you’re shifting your wellness routine. However, don’t shy away from putting yourself first. It’ll ultimately be worth it. Enter your homebody era, stay in, and catch up with your favorite people in person or over FaceTime.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Let go of any shame surrounding your evolving sense of self — nobody has a static identity! You’re allowed to explore and upgrade who you are. Who you decide to be today does not have to resemble who you were yesterday. When loving Venus turns direct in your sign on April 12, you may feel more confident, lucky, and attractive. Creative solutions will help you overcome struggles with love or money in the second half of the month. Be resourceful and proactive. Boost your chamces of success by making a series of small efforts. Diligent work pays off.

