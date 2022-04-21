Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 22, 2022.

The moon remains stationed in prudent Capricorn today, teaming up with planets in soothing Pisces. Meanwhile, both the sun and analytical Mercury are stationed in values-driven Taurus. With earth and water being the elements that we’re focused on the most thanks to today’s planetary weather, Earth Day couldn’t come at a better time. Together, Taurus, Capricorn, and Pisces remind us of how important it is to conserve our resources, like our oceans, plant life, and ecosystems.

Aside from Earth Day related-activities, today is also good for working towards our personal goals. If there’s plans or projects that we’ve got in production, we should find things falling happily into place with a little effort and a positive attitude.

The moon meets up with pragmatic Mercury in Taurus in the morning, followed by a meeting with inspiring Jupiter in Pisces and determined Pluto in Capricorn by the latter half of the day. This cosmic combination suggests that we can successfully overcome whatever obstacles that may be in our way. This is one of those days where it will feel like our hard work is being rewarded.

Expect some changes around money or work to give you something to look forward to today. If you’re interested in creating an opportunity for yourself, your résumé will win you points.

If you’ve been hoping to get more eyes on a project, website, or some content that you’ve developed, people will be flocking to you in droves today. Put yourself out there.

You never know what doors might be opening for you today or who you might make an impression on but if you follow your gut, there’s a strong chance you’ll find yourself in the right place.

You’re thinking about how to make a difference. Think about leading, joining, or financially supporting a cause that works to protect the environment. Also, time with friends energizes you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your confidence and showmanship come in handy today as you could be asked to speak or teach on something you’re an expert at. There’s a chance it could bring in some extra funds.

It’s all about collaborations when it comes to bringing a creative project to success or completion. An opportunity for mentorship could also arise. Meanwhile, love heats up.

You’re in the mood to clean out your closets and make some improvements at home. Also, you might see some progress with a matter related to your wellness or well-being.

People may be coming to you for your advice or your talent. Perhaps it’s time to start charging some consultant fees? On another note, romance blooms with a positive attitude.

If you’re on the search for a new home, you could experience a lucky break today. With regards to a family related matter or a past issue, expect a positive outcome. Healing is taking place.

You’re practically unstoppable today when it comes to accomplishing a goal or getting what you want. Your self-assurance and creativity is what will empower you the most. Let your light shine.

It’s a good day to retreat and take some time to nourish and pamper yourself. Spending time with people you love or on your own has a rejuvenating effect on you.

You’re starting to see that the seeds you’ve planted recently are starting to bear some fruit. Take this as a sign that you’re on the right track. Just wait and see how many good things happen next.

