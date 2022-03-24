Here’s Your Horoscope For April 2022

April will be a busy month that puts your mind to the test, starting with a confident and impulsive new moon in Aries on April 1. This new moon will inspire you to be your own biggest cheerleader, but you must avoid making decisions that are fueled by self-doubt or competitive instincts. Venus will enter sentimental Pisces on April 5, encouraging you to be vocal about your feelings and fantasies. Conversations could become stubborn and frustrating on April 10, when Mercury transits grounded Taurus. Listening instead of speaking will be the best way to avoid arguments.

On April 14, combative Mars will barge into ethereal Pisces, lessening your energy levels, ambition, and protective instincts. You’ll find yourself full of ideas but lacking the motivation to turn them into game plans. The current chapter of your relationships will reach a climactic end on April 16, when the full moon in Libra challenges you to do what it takes to keep the peace without neglecting your emotional needs.

Slow and steady Taurus season will put stability at the forefront of your mind when the Sun enters this grounded earth sign on April 19. The month takes a turn when Pluto begins its retrograde in Capricorn, drawing your attention to your urge to maintain control over your surroundings. Try not to get too caught up in over-thinking or jumping to conclusions when Mercury returns to its home sign, Gemini, on the same day. As we approach the end of the month, use the second new moon of the month — a solar eclipse in Taurus — on April 30 to strengthen your self-esteem. Do this by proving that you can persevere with your goals despite earlier obstacles.

Happy birthday, Aries!

Chase your wildest dreams this April, but make sure that your motivations come from a good place. Your competitive spirit will push you toward the finish line, but it may also influence you to develop a fixation on proving your ability to others. Your serious partnerships will reach the end of their chapter, which could see you parting ways or making new commitments. Either way, you’ll have to work on your ability to let things unfold naturally without trying to control which direction things go in.

This April is the perfect month for you to focus on becoming the best version of yourself. Pay attention to how you suppress your feelings and instinctual reactions. Your ability to regulate your temper and keep cool is admirable, but if you continue to hold everything in, your frustrations will only add more strain to your mind. Later this month, you’ll feel challenged to flow with changes in your life that are out of your hands. It’s better to leave your comfort zone and adapt to new routines than to remain in the comfort of an unhealthy work and life routine.

It’s time to trailblaze towards your dreams this month. Just make sure that you get specific about the goals you’d like to achieve so you know which direction to move in. As you focus on your ambitions, chapters will end in your dating life; your partner will want to take things to the next level or cool things off. Try to differentiate between when your heart desires and what’s good for you if you’re stuck on making a decision to progress.

This month is all about learning when to leave your comfort zone. Trust yourself enough to step into leadership positions at work, even if it’s awkward at first. Try not to fixate on financial outcomes, as there are many other indicators of your success that can motivate you just as much. Expect to reach the end of a chapter in your home environment that could influence you to move. You may reconnect with family members when you become aware of their needs or realize that you haven’t spent much time with them. Don’t allow your sentimental feelings or mental attachments to a previous version of yourself to keep you from exploring your individuality.

This April, you’ll feel ready to live for the thrill. If you’ve been looking for new career opportunities, this is a great month to work on your intentions and manifestations. Ask yourself: What do you live for? Is it passion, adventure, learning, love, or something else? Whatever it is, keep it top of mind and be optimistic in your pursuit of it. If anything stands in your way, it’ll be your instinct to please the people you care about instead of prioritizing your own needs. Find the right balance between cooperating and putting your foot down to get what you want.

This month, try to work on giving more of yourself to others to develop trust and intimacy in your partnerships. Forming close bonds will require you to be vulnerable and to show people the less refined side of yourself. The culmination of your tasks at work will instill you with confidence. Try to bask in the satisfaction of your achievements without being overly critical of how things came together and what you could’ve done differently. Toward the latter part of the month, you will yearn to learn something new that will help you to improve your life. Try to explore for your enjoyment rather than just for practical reasons.

Your relationships will take center stage this month, inviting you to take the lead to show your partners — romantic and platonic — how much they mean to you. Make sure that you’re expressing how you feel because it makes you feel good, rather than for validation or reciprocation. If you’re looking to begin a joint partnership related to work or romantic relationships, or form a union at your job, late April is the best time to take that leap. Try not to be too possessive or overprotective of your assets, and practice maintaining strong personal boundaries so that you aren't sacrificing parts of yourself to make others happy.

You’ll feel an impulse to get your life in order this month. Take your time to develop a balanced yet exciting lifestyle that you can maintain, instead of rushing to reenact a daily routine that you’ve seen someone else recommend. Your subconscious fears might be holding you back from taking progressive steps in your love life. It may sound cliché, but self-love and trusting that you will find the one is the key to healing past hurts that have kept you from making the first move and opening your heart again.

Connect to your inner child this month by making time to do things that you’re enthusiastic about. Get creative, adventurous, and playful to break up your usual routine, and don’t hold back from doing things alone instead of waiting for others to join you. There will be a time for you to focus on setting new intentions and working toward your goals, but don’t rush into this process before your current dreams have actualized. Expect a culmination in your social life, like shared goals coming to an end or an exciting celebration amongst your friends.

It’s time for a fresh start. Clean out your home environment by throwing out old belongings that you no longer need. This will ease the pressure on your mind, allowing you to focus on what truly makes you happy. Try to do one thing each day that sparks your joy, and choose something that gets you excited about life that doesn’t have a specific end goal. You could be wrapping up a project at work that will leave you wondering what’s next. Take some time off instead of diving head-first into the next task — you deserve it!

You’ll have a fresh perspective going into April that will make it a whole lot easier to take risks. Speak up for yourself and others, even if your voice shakes, and learn when to let go of difficult situations when you aren’t being heard or understood. Things will come to a satisfying culmination this month, causing the realization that you’ve learned so much about life and yourself already this year. Remember that it's OK to change your perspective; expanding your mental horizons doesn't make you inconsistent or hypocritical.

New opportunities will present themselves that could bring major financial rewards your way, but you must be confident enough to say yes when the time comes. Just make sure that you aren’t using your fixation on materialism to sustain your self-worth. As the month progresses, your greatest challenge will be managing your fears and anxiety when your intimate relationships are tested. Learn how to cooperate with others without letting your feelings or difficult memories interfere with what’s happening in the present moment.