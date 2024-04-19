If you’ve been feeling a little more emotional this week, it’s likely because there’s a full pink moon in Scorpio coming your way on the evening of April 23. It’ll rise into the night sky at sunset, fade away at sunrise, and bring a wave of water-sign energy.

In astrology, full moons are always a major celestial event. “A typical full moon graces our skies every 29 days and occurs when the earth is positioned directly between the sun and the moon,” says Astrid Bly, an astrology expert with California Psychics.

Since the full moon is the final lunar phase of this month-long journey, it traditionally represents an emotional release, she tells Bustle, and its glow is said to illuminate a new path forward. The full moon can also be found in a new zodiac sign each month, which is why there’s always a different ~vibe~ in the air.

On April 23, the full moon will be hanging out in Scorpio, the water sign ruled by transformative Pluto, so it really should be the perfect time to reassess, let go, and shed what’s no longer working for you. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming full moon, including tips for making the most of it.

The Meaning Of The April 23 Full Moon

Dmytro Betsenko/Moment/Getty Images

While it would be so pretty if the pink full moon was actually pink, chances are it won’t light up with a rosy hue. Instead, the pink full moon is named after the spring flowers that bloom this time of year, and according to Bly, it also reflects the seasonal transition and the color coming back into the world after a gloomy winter.

“The pink moon’s energy encourages people to enjoy the beauty around them,” she says, and this is especially true since the sun will be moving into Venus-ruled Taurus, which has a deep appreciation for the finer things in life. It might inspire you to get outside, get out of a rut, and get excited about the future.

When you add Scorpio into the mix things get extra mystical. According to Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, a professional astrologer and founder of the app Soulloop, the April full moon will shed light on the proverbial shadows in your life, thanks to the water sign’s intuitive nature.

Navigating The Full Moon’s Energy

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

To make the most of this full moon, consider what type of baggage you might need to leave behind to move into spring with a little more pep in your step. “During a full moon, we can see more clearly where we should direct our energy in the near future, aligning ourselves with what we want to manifest,” says Lima de Charbonierres.

Instead of getting overwhelmed by Scorpio’s intense energy, let all of your emotions bubble up, and let them transform you. “It is an especially good time to find your best mindset to align yourself with what you want to accomplish, and immerse yourself in your own self-discovery and inner strength,” she says.

To zero in on what you need to let go, you can sit down with a pillow, some pink candles, a rose quartz crystal, and allow yourself to meditate. “Meditation is always a very effective way to center ourselves,” says Lima de Charbonierres. Think about where you’ve been and where you’d like to go in the coming months.

“Spiritually, we’re invited to dive into the depths of our being and bring to the surface — and to the light — themes that need to be transformed, providing profound renewal, and leading to a re-birth,” she tells Bustle. To lean into Scorpio’s watery nature, consider having a big think while taking a bath, and envision all your baggage swirling down the drain once you get out.

You can also embrace the pink full moon by spending more time outside in the days leading up to it. “Consider finding peace in exploring nature and getting in touch with the earth’s natural beauty,” says Bly. Take a thoughtful stroll in the park — and maybe look for a few pink flowers as a subtle nod to the stars.

Sources:

Astrid Bly, premier astrology expert with California Psychics

Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, professional astrologer, founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop