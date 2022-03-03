As the zodiac’s hopeless romantic, Pisces pretty much live for relationships. They love being in love, and they feel like they’re the best version of themselves when they’re able to make their partner happy. Aquarius, on the other hand, is more into their friendships or community work than their love lives. While Pisces is all about being of service to one person, Aquarius lives to be of service to the community. Naturally, it’s not a pair you’d think would work out. However, that’s not exactly the case here. Aquarius and Pisces’ compatibility makes them a surprisingly well-matched duo.

“A relationship between a romantic Pisces and a creative Aquarius is an interesting affair,” Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, tells Bustle. “Like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, they have a lot in common. Both are very loyal signs, good at love, and good at marriage. And both are quirky! They'll accept each other exactly as they are and not demand change.”

When Aquarius and Pisces first meet, they won’t have a problem getting along. According to Honigman, Pisces has a knack for “mimicry” and can immediately relate to anyone. When they start talking, Aquarius will finally feel like they’ve met someone who understands them. This will make them curious about Pisces, as Aquarians “spend a lifetime feeling misunderstood.”

Although they do make a good pair in some ways, this isn’t exactly the easiest match for either sign. Aquarius and Pisces are adjacent in the zodiac wheel, and typically, neighboring signs don’t always see eye to eye. In this case, Aquarius is a cool, aloof, intellectual air sign, while Pisces is the dreamy, sensitive, emotional water sign. According to Honigman, “Aquarians are very poker-faced and don’t let their emotions run the show. They think more than they feel, which can be shocking for the Piscean, who is all about the feels! This relationship can be long-lasting, if somewhat frustrating.”

Aquarius & Pisces’ Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, Aquarius and Pisces make a surprisingly good pair. In bed, Aquarius is very open-minded and enjoys trying new things from positions to toys, while Pisces is the type to fulfill their partner’s every sexual fantasy. The water bearer will enjoy being with someone who’s up for anything and Pisces will appreciate having a partner they can finally share their innermost desires with.

“Pisceans feel love on a very deep level, and want to become one with their partner,” Honigman says. “They'll be excited to get jiggy with their loved one anywhere, anytime. Aquarians are similarly devoted, so sexually, they'll be quite compatible.”

Aquarius & Pisces’ Emotional Compatibility

Being on the same emotional page is an area of an Aquarius-Pisces relationship that may be a source of tension. According to Honigman, airy Aquarius is all about the mind. “They feel attached intellectually, not emotionally,” she says. Pisces, on the other hand, is “emotional to a fault,” thanks to their pure water sign energy.

When Pisces is mad, frustrated or sad, Aquarius will know. Pisces has a hard time keeping their feelings in. If they get into a fight, Pisces will be the partner who’s crying, yelling, and having “big feelings.” Aquarius, on the other hand, rarely ever shows their emotions — to them, it’s just not logical. If there’s a problem in the relationship, they have the ability to put their thoughts and feelings aside, look at the situation objectively, and come up with a solution. For Pisces, this way of reacting to a situation comes off as cold and uncaring. Pisces may be left feeling like their partner isn’t as invested in the relationship as they are.

If this relationship is going to work, Pisces will need to learn how to “moderate and mediate their emotions,” Honigman says. Although Aquarius is a problem-solver, they’re also notorious for leaving if a situation just doesn’t interest them any longer. If they have to keep reassuring Pisces that they care, they may get frustrated to the point that they leave. For Aquarius, it’s important for them to be understanding of their partner’s emotional needs. Not everyone can go into problem-solving mode like they can. It’s all about finding a middle ground with these two.

The Biggest Challenges In A Pisces-Aquarius Relationship

On the plus side, Aquarius and Pisces disagree on very few things. However, Honigman says these differences are crucial. For one, Pisces’ “emotional neediness” could cause problems, as Aquarius sees no sense in constantly having to reassure their partner. Aquarius is one of the most independent signs in the zodiac, and being in a relationship isn’t a major priority for them. If Pisces ever questions their love or loyalty, an Aquarius is likely to respond with an, “I’m here, aren’t I?” Naturally, this type of response will “send the fish into floods of watery tears,” Honigman says.

Additionally, Pisces is very partnership-oriented and wants to build a life with their partner. They want a lot of affection and attention. They also want to know their partner on a very deep level. Although Aquarius is a fixed sign, which means they’re very loyal, they’re not very good at sharing their feelings or showing affection. It’s why they have a reputation for being pretty cold. They also need a lot of space and alone time to feel content in a relationship.

Aquarius and Pisces will need to find a way to create a relationship that works for both of them. For instance, if Aquarius needs space or time to themselves, Pisces should schedule time to see friends or family. It’s going to require some patience and a lot of conversations, but if they can find something that works for both of them, they’ll have no major problems.

Are Aquarius & Pisces A Good Match?

Despite the challenges that may come their way, Aquarius and Pisces make a good match. “They can last, and last, and last,” Honigman says. “Aquarians have real staying power in relationships. Their love might be a little wooden, but their loyalty is solid gold. Pisceans, on the other hand, love long and deep." It may take some time for them to have the relationship they both want, but they’ll get there.

Source:

Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer