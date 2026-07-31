Here’s Your August Horoscope

Buckle up! This August marks a slow journey back through the wounds that have been quietly eating away at your self-worth. Chiron, a sensitive lesser planet, stations retrograde in sturdy Taurus on Aug. 3. The belief that you don’t deserve good things may surface, but at least you’re more aware of its subconscious influence.

Love gets a much-needed upgrade when Venus drifts into gracious Libra — the sign it rules — on Aug. 6. Connections flow easily when mutual effort and respect are placed at the forefront. Say goodbye to one-sided relationships. A few days later, on Aug. 9, Mercury in Leo imbues you with the courage to speak your mind. It’s time to sell your bold pitch or take a stand for what you won’t tolerate.

Progress slows when Mars creeps into tentative Cancer on Aug. 11. However, it’s better to veer on the edge of caution than to allow unchecked feelings to fuel your reactions. Source your motivation from what you care about most: your security, your family, and your emotional well-being.

Then comes the headline event: the total solar eclipse in theatrical Leo on Aug. 12. This is not the time to play small. Dare to express what’s on your heart, and your bravery could alter your fate over the next eighteen months.

The Sun lands in organized Virgo on Aug. 22, illuminating the unglamorous, yet essential work that gradually improves your life. Mercury follows on Aug. 25, tightening up plans, details, and thoughtful decisions that push you in a productive direction. In this season of problem-solving, the beauty is in the details.

Finally, the month closes with the grand finale of eclipse season: an emotional lunar eclipse in Pisces on Aug. 28. Realizations may arrive unexpectedly, pushing you to accept the feelings you can no longer ignore or carry into the next chapter of your life. Welcome natural endings without resistance.

Happy Birthday, Virgo!

Aries (March 20-April 18) This August is a balance of passion and caution. An ambitious project, exciting hobby, or romantic connection could demand more emotional courage. Don’t play it safe! Magic unfolds when you step outside your comfort zone to fiercely pursue your heart’s desires. Meanwhile, Mars in Cancer stirs activity in your home life starting on Aug. 11. Withholding your frustrations can cause resentment to fester beneath the surface. You were born with a bold spirit for a reason! Handle emotional matters honestly, but be prepared to collaborate with loved ones to find a middle ground. It takes two people to make a relationship work.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) The work of emotional healing is coming directly to your front door. As Chiron stations retrograde in your sign on Aug. 3, there may be moments where you begin to question your worth. However, becoming aware of your insecurities is a powerful first step toward growth. Later, a home renovation, relocation, or new beginning in your family could become a defining storyline. Bask in every moment of joy and take the lead on organizing gatherings or activities that deepen your connection to your loved ones. You could be building an exciting foundation for your new life without realising.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Your outlook on life is transforming this August. When your heart overtakes your mind, you’ll find yourself making quicker decisions that you can stand by with immense conviction and pride. Trust your instincts — some things only need to be felt rather than analyzed or explained. Be wary of setting harsh standards in Virgo season, beginning on Aug. 22. When measuring your productivity or the presentation of your home against external expectations, you risk focusing on doing what looks good rather than what feels right. Your vision for your life matters most — this includes your ambitions, which could alter your career trajectory as the month ends.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Action-ruling Mars is in your corner this August, strengthening your mind-body connection. Get used to moving at your own speed rather than measuring your pace and progress against the people around you. Refusing to compromise on your core values and desires may be uncomfortable around mid-month — especially if you’ve built a reputation for letting your boundaries waver. But simple and logical discussions can bring the focus back to what you deserve and why. Raise the bar on what you’re earning, charging, or requiring from those who wish to get close to you.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) The month begins with a powerful urge to accommodate others. Charming Venus in your communication sector from Aug. 6, will boost your gift for mediation and peacemaking. But a surge of independence gradually overtakes the desire to play fair as the Sun, Mercury, and solar eclipse align in your sign. Humility and passive action can only take you so far. Sometimes, you must seize the moment when the spotlight finds you to transform an unsatisfying chapter of your life. Pay no mind to what people are whispering behind the scenes. Opportunity comes to those who create rather than wait.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) While everyone launches full speed ahead, take this as your permission to slow down. Old patterns, worries, or fears are coming into focus this August, but this does not mean you are regressing to the person you used to be. Go easy on yourself. Taking the time to heal and release the past could be exactly what you need to move on once and for all. On Aug. 22, Virgo season arrives with renewed clarity. Your voice or contributions may be pivotal to the success of a group project. However, now that you’ve done the work of exploring your innermost feelings, a deeper level of honesty is required to make your partnerships thrive. A breakthrough at the end of the month could make or break a bond.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) A romantic start to the month could reignite the spark in your eyes. When you focus on the beauty of your surroundings and the opportunities within reach, you’ll find that wonderful people and refreshing experiences gravitate toward you. As the planets drift into flamboyant Leo, dare to stand out from the crowd. Flaunting your uniqueness rather than trying to blend in may lead to a powerful alliance or rapid acceleration toward your dreams. The final week of the month is much more discerning. The Virgo sun steadies the pace of the transformative eclipse season from Aug. 22. Focus less on your output and more on the structures and routines that support your success without depleting your energy.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) A position of leadership, authority, or visibility is calling your name. However, if you’re still contemplating whether to step forward, you may need to redefine what success means on your own terms. Sometimes, readiness doesn’t precede action; it is cultivated during the process of claiming a role that was destined to be yours. Fill the second half of your month with patient studies, grounded expectations, and quality time with friends. Sharing your struggles and ideas openly may attract new allies or mentors who want to see you win. You’re never too old or too experienced to learn from someone who inspires you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Life can change in a heartbeat; a book, a podcast, or a passionate experience can catalyze the transformation of your worldview. Try not to cling to what you used to believe when life nudges you toward growth. Question your old convictions, stretch your imagination, and stay open to new adventures that spark optimism about your future. Gradually, you may realise where you’ve been pushing yourself too hard to prove you are dedicated or a valuable team member. Boundaries aren’t just for others to respect; they are also an important way to acknowledge your limits. Consider what a healthy work-life balance looks and feels like to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) The very places you avoid going — deep into vulnerability, intimacy, and commitment — could be where your next breakthrough begins. Be brave when facing the fears that make it difficult to get close to someone or invest in a shared venture. Trust that you are resilient enough to navigate the uncertainty of building love, trust, or a long-term collaboration. With Venus empowering your career moves, the odds of drawing the attention of a hiring manager or your boss are high. Forge genuine relationships whenever you step into a new environment—not by listing off your skills and experience, but by sharing your vision and proving that you are easy-going and eager to learn.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Relationships are at the center of your story in August, but it’s not just your presence that is magnetic — it’s your mind. Someone may warm up to you quickly just by the way your eyes light up when you share your beliefs or adventures. When the eclipse season ignites your hunger for love, don’t throw caution to the wind. Let your connections reflect who you are today, not the standards you held before you found your strength. As excitement begins to swirl, you’ll recognise the true value of having a steady foundation to return to. Keep watering your own garden and maintain the routines that keep you grounded, healthy, and disciplined, no matter who is vying for your attention.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) The hard work you put in now could put you years ahead in a matter of months. Dedicate your time to improving your well-being and accepting more responsibilities at work. When you are committed to overhauling the bad habits or distractions that keep you from fulfilling your potential, you’ll level up at a remarkable speed. Mars treads through Cancer from Aug. 11, helping you to unwind. Then, romance moves back into the picture in Virgo season. If you find yourself on a hot date, don’t let your mind drift to your to-do list. The best way to balance productivity and play is to stay in the present moment.

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