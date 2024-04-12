How Astrologically Compatible Are Kelsey & Joey From The Bachelor?

Season 28 of The Bachelor was teased to be “the most romantic season” in the franchise’s history — and it definitely didn’t disappoint. Fans have been head-over-heels for Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson ever since they got engaged at the final rose ceremony, and it seems like the duo has been living the life since the show wrapped.

You have to wonder, though, if their zodiac signs are actually compatible or if they’re just caught up in a whirlwind of new love. It’s so easy to fall for someone when you’re having fun and just getting to know one another, but when it comes to good matches and lasting love, you could say the stars are ultimately in charge.

For a quick rundown, Joey is a Gemini born on May 24 while Kelsey is an Aries born on April 17. Air signs (Gemini) and fire signs (Aries) typically mesh well, as they’re said to fan each other’s flames, and this combo is also notorious for turning heads — at least in the beginning.

While an abundance of personality is a good thing for two reality TV stars who are making appearances and doing interviews, their sun signs might help shed some light on whether or not their dynamic will work behind closed doors.

Keep reading below for the astrological compatibility of Joey and Kelsey from The Bachelor.

Are Joey & Kelsey An Astrological Match?

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

If you’re rooting for these two to stay together forever, you’ll be happy to know their sun signs are a perfect astrological match. While the relationships on the Bachelor are known for their ups and downs, Joey and Kelsey had a cute love story right from the jump, and it’s likely because Aries and Gemini complement each other so well.

In fact, Aries and Gemini are as good as it gets for a romantic match. According to astrologer Theresa Reed, fire and air signs love to have fun and can have a fireworks-worthy connection, but they also help balance each other out.

As a fire sign, Aries is known for its feisty, fun, take-charge energy. Kelsey’s sign is also represented by the ram, which means she likely runs head-first into life, often without pausing to think. It might explain why Kelsey instantly knew she wanted things to work with Joey. On Night 1 of the show, she famously gave Joey a voodoo doll so that he could hold onto it during filming. Later on, he revealed that it may have helped him dream about her.

In case you’re wondering, this entire gesture is so Aries-coded. “Fire signs bring necessary passion to cool-headed air signs, which keeps them enchanted,” Reed previously told Bustle. In other words, it’s why the voodoo doll didn’t scare him away. Instead, it made Joey like Kelsey even more.

Air signs also aren’t that possessive, Reed noted, which is important as it gives independent fire signs enough room to breathe, should they need a moment to themselves. Geminis are incredibly social, and so are Aries, but the fire sign sometimes needs their space — and Gemini is OK with that.

Aries & Gemini Long-Term Compatibility

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a high-energy sign, Aries tends to have a lot of zest when starting things, but they don’t always have a ton of follow-through. This personality trait can spell disaster in a long-term relationship — unless they have a Gemini by their side.

Geminis are ruled by the planet Mercury, which is known for its amazing communication skills. Open communication could come in handy should Kelsey’s Aries energy ever cause her to drift away. See the sweet note Joey wrote on the show about how he imagined her being in his life forever.

As he proposed, Joey also eloquently said: “There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you. There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before.”

Joey has also called Kelsey’s energy “contagious” — which would be super appealing for a Gemini. It seems their emotional connection will see them through, even if they experience a rocky road.

According to Dana DeFranco, an astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, Aries and Gemini form a sextile to each other. In astrology speak, this means they have a natural feeling of ease and contentment, she previously told Bustle.

As one more bonus, these two are also the perfect quick-witted intellectual match, and that will be so important once the honeymoon phase wears off and they have to build a life together.

The Takeaway

If you knew Kelsey and Joey would end up together, maybe you felt that it was written in the stars. As far as Aries and Geminis go, “this dynamic duo is the ultimate hot couple,” said Reed. “This relationship is exciting, tempestuous, and sexy as hell.”

The newly engaged couple’s happy, chatty dynamic has been on full display throughout the series and beyond, whether they’re making breakfast together, traveling, or planning their next adventures, like their upcoming trip to Canada. Here’s hoping they stick it out.

Sources:

Theresa Reed, astrologer

Dana DeFranco, astrologer, co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast