Want to win over an air sign? Take them somewhere they can talk. Out of all the astrological elements — fire, air, earth, and water — air signs are the chattiest of them all, which means they’ll want to bond over words and ideas.

Instead of settling into a quiet movie or going somewhere way too loud, Geminis, Libras, and Aquarians are happiest when they can plant themselves across from their partner and engage in meaningful conversation. Air signs are known for their curiosity, as well as their ability to communicate. It’s why you can’t go wrong with a cute little coffee shop date.

That said, air signs are also super social. While it’ll depend on their ever-changing mood, they might also be down for a party or a buzzy event. This wouldn’t be the ideal setting for other members of the zodiac, who might want something a little more formal on date night. But for air signs, anything goes.

Air signs are also fun-loving, social, analytical, and a little bit restless. It’s why your date will start hours beforehand when they start texting and making plans, as well as hours afterward. Don’t be surprised if they want to assess everything that happened. To give them something fun to talk about, here are five perfect date ideas.

The Best Date Ideas For Air Signs

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

1. Go Win At Trivia

Air signs seem to know everything, and they’re always itching to show it off. It’s why a trivia night would feel so right, whether you’re going on your first date or 50th. Get there early, choose the perfect table, and order a couple of dishes to share. While you sit and chat, you can also come up with a clever team name.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, intellect, and quick thinking, this date idea will be especially ideal for someone with Gemini placements. Not only do Geminis know a little bit about most topics, but they’re also super fast when it comes to spitting out facts — a must-have trait for those rapid-fire rounds.

Fun-loving Libras will be into the social atmosphere of a busy trivia night, while Aquarians will come out of left field with the most obscure knowledge. If you or your date is an Aquarius, then that $50 gift card prize is basically yours.

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

2. People Watch In The Park

When in doubt, meet up at a bench and chat as you watch the world go by. You can look around, see what people are wearing, and even make up little stories about them: “Oh, I bet they’re on a date, too.” It’ll be perfectly stimulating for the busy air sign mind.

Libras, who are ruled by romantic Venus, will also be into the coziness of this type of date. They’ll want to cuddle up and spend quality time with their partner. This more subdued setting will be the perfect place for their personality to shine.

As for Aquarians, they’ll be into the low-key, no-pressure vibe of it all. As an independent and intellectual sign ruled by free-thinking Uranus, they’ll want to pick your brain and philosophize about life. You’ll stroll away feeling like you truly got to know each other.

Tom Werner/DigitalVision/Getty Images

3. Visit An Art Gallery Or Museum

Since air signs love to think deeply and pick things apart, they’d feel quite at home at an art gallery or museum. You’ll get a peek into the inner workings of their brain as they stare at the painting and try to assess what the artist was trying to communicate through their brush strokes.

For Aquarians, a gallery opening will be the perfect space to wander around deep in thought. For fashion-loving Libras, it’ll be an excuse to get dressed up and take a few cute pics. The best part, though, is how this date idea will give you both something to talk about long after the fact. Go find a cute coffee shop and chat about what you saw.

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

4. Go To A Friend’s Party

Fun, outgoing air signs would love the idea of going to a party as a date idea, and if you just met, this will be a cute and easy way to introduce each other to your friend group. A Libra would become instant besties with all of your closest friends, while a chatty Gemini would mix and mingle like they’ve known everyone for years.

A party is a nice way to get out of the house with a long-term partner, too. Instead of having separate friend groups, you can combine them in true air sign fashion. These members of the zodiac truly live by the phrase “the more the merrier.”

For rebellious Aquarians, this date idea will allow you to hang out with your partner in a less serious or structured way. You can chat with friends for a few, check in on your partner, and then reunite at the end of the evening with lots of fun stories to tell.

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

5. Visit A Street Fair

Air signs love things when things are slightly unpredictable, and that’s why they’d have a blast at a street fair. Just like a breeze blowing every which way, they’d likely bop from vendor to vendor to see what they can see. One minute they’re looking at art, the next they’re trying a new food, and it’ll make for the perfect setting to hang out together.

Street fairs are a great place to chat with people and make new friends, but you can also maintain your own dynamic as you walk hand in hand through the crowds. As you show each other things you find interesting, like a table with unique earrings or a food truck with your favorite food, you’ll simultaneously be getting to know each other a little bit better.