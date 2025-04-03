Whether you’re bored on a Friday or listless on a Sunday, there’s no better feeling than texting a friend and getting an immediate response. This specific type of pal not only replies within 0.5 seconds, but they always have something exciting to say — and just like, that your dull mood lifts.

In astrology, the fun friend can wear several hats, and that’s often thanks to the traits associated with their zodiac sign. The ideal friends to text when you’re bored are often the ones who have proudly assigned themselves the role of town gossip. If someone’s fighting, breaking up, or embarrassing themselves online, you can bet they know about it. And even better, they’re more than happy to spill the deets.

Others cosmic candidates here will invite you out immediately. If you message them and say, “Ugh, I’m dying of boredom,” a list of exciting ideas will come your way in a matter of moments. “Want to hang out?” they might say, or “Let’s meet up for drinks!” Within moments, your day will fill with fun plans, and they might even pick you up.

Of course, sometimes these friends are the ones who are simply down to talk. Unlike your bestie who takes three to five business days to reply, this friend has their phone in hand 24/7 and is always ready for a cheeky chat. Text them when you’re bored at work and they’ll get you through till five.

Here, the three best signs to text when you’re bored, according to astrology.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Gemini who isn’t constantly on their phone, and that’s what makes them the perfect pal to text when you’re bored. As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, anyone with Gemini placements in their chart will want to talk, laugh, answer questions, and figure out problems, including how to get you out of a funk.

A Gemini will chat with you for an hour while you go for a walk, for three hours to keep you company on a solo road trip, or late into the night — often only stopping once they finally fall asleep. They never seem to run out of things to say, and they also have a knack for making conversations fun.

Where they really shine, though, is the voice message. Send a lengthy memo to the Gemini in your life and they’ll send you an audiobook back. It’ll be prime listening that gets you through a bout of boredom.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

If you fear you might pass away from boredom, quick! Grab your phone and text a Leo. As a socially connected fire sign, they’re in absolutely everyone’s business, and they’re also more than happy to fill you in on all the details.

A Leo’s colorful storytelling skills will get you through a long commute on the subway, a boring hour spent in a waiting room, or a slow Sunday where you don’t have any plans. You’ll be too busy oohing and ahhing at all the drama to remember feeling blah.

As a sign ruled by the sun — aka the center of the solar system — Leos also tend to be theatrical and over the top. If you want a low-key hangout, save it for another sign. Leo is the one to call when you need to be entertained, and they’re always more than happy to oblige.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Is that a car horn blaring outside for no reason? Nope, it’s your Sagittarius bestie come to whisk you away. If you text a Sag that you’re bored, they’ll go into immediate fix-it mode. Instead of letting you sit home alone on a Saturday night, they’ll dream up an amazing outing, even if it’s just a trip to the closest bar.

What makes it exciting is their energy. As a fun-loving fire sign — and one ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and optimism — Sagittarians are practically allergic to boredom. They can turn any evening into one for the history books simply by telling fun stories and being enjoyable to be around, but they’re often able to cook up last-minute adventures, too.

Sagittarians are also the biggest cheerleaders of the zodiac. If you feel stuck, they’ll give you a much-needed pep talk. If you suspect you won’t survive an exhausting night shift at work, they’ll send funny TikToks to help you stay awake. They’re like a cup of coffee in human form, meaning it’s difficult to feel anything less than jazzed when they’re around.