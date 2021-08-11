The Most Spontaneous Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

It seems like astrology has an answer for everything in life — and it doesn’t just stop at predicting our outward identity or romantic compatibility. Each planet in astrology governs different aspects of our personality, including the motivations behind our actions. So, it’s no surprise that the stars have a powerful and direct influence on how thrill-seeking we are (or aren’t). Your birth chart can reveal whether you’re the type of zodiac sign that needs an itinerary for every outing or a sign who has a better time diving into spur-of-the-moment plans (Sagittarius, I’m talking to you!). If you’re one of the most spontaneous zodiac signs, you likely have a habit of acting on your emotions in the heat of the moment.

When it comes to understanding how astrology can affect our spontaneity levels, your sun sign can reveal a lot about your self-expression and how you assert yourself, but it’s also worth looking at your Mars placement. The planet Mars rules over passion, determination, and impulses, so depending on what zodiac sign appears in Mars in your natal chart, this can answer why you’re more inclined to impulse buy the latest gadget or embark on a random road trip without any planned details.

Do you find yourself making impulsive decisions on a whim? If you seem attracted to serendipity and tend to get caught up in the heat of the moment, then it’s highly likely that you fall into one of the most spontaneous zodiac signs. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Aries is one of the most spontaneous zodiac signs An as Aries, you’re notorious for your impulsive (and often reckless) decisions. Due to your high energy and vigor, you’re a pro at throwing together last-minute gatherings. And you’re even known to impulse buy an expensive handbag or designer sneakers, thanks to your ruling planet, Mars — which governs determination, aggression, and, you guessed it, spontaneity. “Mars’ influence makes these Rams passionate lovers and exciting individuals,” astrologer MaKayla McRae, aka TheStarryEyedMystic on Instagram, tells Bustle. “When they're [attracted to someone], they can’t help but to be straightforward in their approach. Their hasty romantic style can be seen as heartfelt to some and reckless to others.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini, you’re one of the deep thinkers of the zodiac, but you’re also the mutable sign of the air bunch, which makes you all the more fluid and adaptable. Due to your unpredictable nature, it can be hard to pinpoint what direction you’ll go next — which probably explains why your friends have a such a hard time keeping up with you at a super crowded event (Coachella, anyone?). “Gemini’s ruling planet is Mercury, so they can’t help but to gravitate toward people, situations, and scenarios that pique their curiosity,” says McRae. “Their biggest fear is becoming stagnant ... so it’s no wonder that Geminis can react quite impulsively!”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the zodiac’s whimsical archer, you’re best known for your free-flowing attitude. As a lifelong learner you’re fueled by your sense of wanderlust, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that you’re one of the most spontaneous zodiac signs, Sag. Your ruling planet is lucky Jupiter, which also represents intellectual exploration, so you tend to let your curiosity guide you to places unknown, and you’re always up for an adventure — rain or shine. According to McRae, Sagittarians’ thrill-seeking nature follows them into their romantic lives, too. “When someone special catches a Sagittarius’ eye, they’re often quick to jump into action,” she says. “They fearlessly accept the fact that it’s better to face rejection or disappointment than to wonder ‘What if?’”