These Chic '90s Updos Will Inspire You To Ditch Your Ponytail

The revival of these throwback updos can be partially credited to celebs like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, as well as some good ol’ fashioned nostalgia. When both you — and your hair — are craving a break from your standard ponytail, try one of these looks that’ll transport you straight back to the days of the Spice Girls and Clarissa Explains It All. READ MORE

THE LATEST

You Can Get Custom Podcast Recs From Spotify Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you’re an inquisitive Gemini or a sensual Scorpio, Spotify Astrology Club has a playlist for you. For example, if you’re a daydreaming Pisces, the app will serve up plenty of podcasts that stoke your creativity. But it may also suggest stuff that helps you stay grounded, like meditation content. READ MORE

Here’s What Getting A Tattoo Removed Is Really Like

Unfortunately, it’s true that laser tattoo removal is incredibly painful: “A common example is that it feels like bacon grease splattering from a pan. For my palm-adjacent tattoo, it felt like my whole hand was in the fryolator,” writes Tanya Akim. She details her experience, from making the decision to the process, aftercare, and price. READ MORE

MUST READS

How Alexia Del Valle’s Latinx Roots Influence Her Content

When she first joined TikTok, creator Alexia Del Valle (@lexdevalle) tried posting videos like the ones she saw going viral. It was only when she added her own personality that she saw others begin to respond. Ever since her video “Latina Mom In Stranger Things” racked up 3 million views, she realized that staying true to her Puerto Rican identity would differentiate her content. READ MORE

17 Halloween Costumes That Are Literally Just Pajamas

The one downside to Halloween costumes? They can be elaborate and uncomfortable — not exactly ideal in any situation, but especially during a night out. When it comes to finding a festive yet comfy Halloween getup, turns out pajamas really are the best way to go. READ MORE

ASTROLOGY

It’s time to catch your breath. READ MORE

MORE GOOD STUFF