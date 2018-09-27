17 Halloween Costumes That Are Literally Just Pajamas

Dressing up in a Halloween costume can be really exciting. It's the one day of the year when you're encouraged to go all out and act like someone — or something — you're not. It's fun to think of something clever, interesting, culturally relevant, and cool that has the potential to go viral online, or just the ability to score you a few high-fives while you're out. The one downside to Halloween costumes? They can be elaborate and uncomfortable, which isn't exactly ideal in any situation, especially during a night you might be in a crowded area. When it comes to finding a festive but still comfy Halloween costume, pajamas are the solution. Thankfully, there are a bunch of Halloween costume ideas that you can literally just wear pajamas for (along with a few other easy accessories).

It might sound too good to be true, but seriously: There are some costumes where all you need is a set of pajamas that you (hopefully) already own, plus one or two add-ons. You'll be much more comfortable than everyone else, and you'll also get a ton of compliments. Plus, if you already own these items, then you'll save money on buying anything. Some require a little bit of creativity, while others couldn't be simpler. Of course, it can be really fun to go all out on Halloween and do something super extravagant, but sometimes you need a break from all of the fussy getups. Below are a few pajama Halloween costumes that will allow you to stay super comfy this spooky season.

1 Holly Golightly From Breakfast At Tiffany's Hudiefly Sleeping Eye Mask Silk Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Dressing as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany's gives you two options: the classic little black dress look, or her sleeping look, which is arguably the better one. You most likely already have an oversized white sleep shirt, and if you don't, you can probably borrow one from someone else or snag an affordable one online. If you have purple tassel earrings, even better — but this is one accessory you'll use even after Halloween is over. Add the appropriate sleep mask, and you're good to go.

3 The Lost Boys From Peter Pan SAZAC Raccoon Kigurumi Halloween Costume Onesie Amazon $94.44 See On Amazon Dressing as one of the Lost Boys from Peter Pan couldn't be easier — or more comfortable. You just need an animal onesie (any will do, although a raccoon is pretty authentic!), and maybe a large goose feather to glue onto the hood. That's it! It also makes a great group costume idea.

5 Max From Where The Wild Things Are Creative Converting Mini Gold Crown Amazon $3.61 See On Amazon Stay super comfy by dressing as Max from Where The Wild Things Are. A white onesie is the most authentic, but you can really wear any color. Add a paper crown (maybe even with some added faux fur trim if you have time for a mini DIY project), and if you want, a fake tail. Adorable and easy!

7 Tom Cruise In Risky Business TOUSYEA Sleep Shirts for Women Button Down Amazon $31.99 See On Amazon Another super easy Halloween costume made with an oversized white sleep shirt is Tom Cruise in Risky Business. You just need the shirt, the sunglasses, and the plain white socks. A very popular lazy costume option, but, hey, it gets the job done.

8 Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher Skeleton Matching Halloween Printed One-Piece Pajamas Old Navy $44.99 $35 See On Old Navy If you consider yourself a “Pharb,” then this incredibly easy pajama costume is perfect. All you really need is a skeleton onesie to embody Phoebe Bridgers on the cover of her hit album Punisher. If you want to take the costume to the next level, you could even wear a wavy silvery blonde wig and carry around a prop guitar. This also works as a great group costume if you want to be Bridgers’ entire band, as they also wore skeleton onesies on stage for the entire tour.

10 Beanie Baby Forever Lazy Footed Adult Onesie Amazon $39.99 See On Amazon Another super simple Halloween costume that involves only a onesie is to dress like a Beanie Baby. You can pick any animal you want, but a bear is classic (so grab a fuzzy bear ears headband). Make it look more real by creating a big TY sign with cardboard or paper to hang around your neck. This is another great easy group costume idea!

11 A Grandma Casual Nights Women's Cap Sleeve Floral Nightgown Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon If you have a nightgown and a bathrobe, put it on, add some wire-rim glasses, and voila: You're a grandma. This couldn't be easier. For the full effect, maybe even add some wrinkle lines with makeup.

13 Bananas In Pajamas Rasta Imposta Ultimate Banana Fruit Costume Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon This one will probably require you to buy a banana costume (unless, for some reason, you have one laying around). But once you have that, you can just wear it under a pair of blue and white striped pajamas. Easy!

17 The Girl From The Exorcist Casual Nights Women's Cozy Long Sleeve Fleece Nightgown Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon OK, all you need here is a nightgown — for the rest of the look, you'll need some Halloween costume makeup for fake vomit and stage blood, and just make sure your hair is super messy.