17 Halloween Costumes That Are Literally Just Pajamas

Dressing up in a Halloween costume can be really exciting. It's the one day of the year when you're encouraged to go all out and
act like someone — or something — you're not. It's fun to think of something clever, interesting, culturally relevant, and cool that has the potential to go viral online, or just the ability to score you a few high-fives while you're out. The one downside to Halloween costumes? They can be elaborate and uncomfortable, which isn't exactly ideal in any situation, especially during a night you might be in a crowded area. When it comes to finding a festive but still comfy Halloween costume, pajamas are the solution. Thankfully, there are a bunch of Halloween costume ideas that you can literally just wear pajamas for (along with a few other easy accessories).
It might sound too good to be true, but seriously: There are some costumes where all you need is a set of pajamas that you (hopefully) already own, plus one or two add-ons. You'll be much more comfortable than everyone else, and you'll also get a ton of compliments. Plus, if you already own these items, then you'll save money on buying anything. Some require a little bit of creativity, while others
couldn't be simpler. Of course, it can be really fun to go all out on Halloween and do something super extravagant, but sometimes you need a break from all of the fussy getups. Below are a few pajama Halloween costumes that will allow you to stay super comfy this spooky season. 1 Holly Golightly From Breakfast At Tiffany's
Dressing as Audrey Hepburn in
Breakfast At Tiffany's gives you two options: the classic little black dress look, or her sleeping look, which is arguably the better one. You most likely already have an oversized white sleep shirt, and if you don't, you can probably borrow one from someone else or snag an affordable one online. If you have purple tassel earrings, even better — but this is one accessory you'll use even after Halloween is over. Add the appropriate sleep mask, and you're good to go. 2 Harry Styles In “Late Night Talking” Music Video
While you might not be able to get your hands on Harry Styles’ Gucci pajama set from the actual
“Late Night Talking” music video, you can certainly pull off a similar look for Halloween. To dress as the pop heartthrob in his bed-filled paradise, all you have to do is wear a polka dot pajama set — preferably brown if you can find it. From there, layer on a cream blazer, two pinned fake white lilies on one of the lapels, and a large blue beaded necklace to complete the look. 3 The Lost Boys From Peter Pan
Dressing as one of the Lost Boys from Peter Pan couldn't be easier — or more comfortable. You just need an
animal onesie (any will do, although a raccoon is pretty authentic!), and maybe a large goose feather to glue onto the hood. That's it! It also makes a great group costume idea. 4 Taylor Swift In “You Need To Calm Down” Music Video 5 Max From Where The Wild Things Are
Stay super comfy by dressing as Max from
Where The Wild Things Are. A white onesie is the most authentic, but you can really wear any color. Add a paper crown (maybe even with some added faux fur trim if you have time for a mini DIY project), and if you want, a fake tail. Adorable and easy! 6 Sleeping Beauty
This one is a bit of a pun, rather than the actual Disney princess: You're a sleeping
beauty, get it?! You can wear any pair of pajamas and fuzzy slippers you own here, as well as a fake tiara and a blank sash — super inexpensive. You can customize any blank sash (or just make one with paper) to write "beauty queen" so people get it. 7 Tom Cruise In Risky Business
Another super easy Halloween costume made with an oversized white sleep shirt is Tom Cruise in
Risky Business. You just need the shirt, the sunglasses, and the plain white socks. A very popular lazy costume option, but, hey, it gets the job done. 8 Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher Skeleton
If you consider yourself a “Pharb,” then this incredibly easy pajama costume is perfect. All you really need is a skeleton onesie to
embody Phoebe Bridgers on the cover of her hit album Punisher. If you want to take the costume to the next level, you could even wear a wavy silvery blonde wig and carry around a prop guitar. This also works as a great group costume if you want to be Bridgers’ entire band, as they also wore skeleton onesies on stage for the entire tour. 9 Rizzo From Grease
A lot of people like to dress as the Pink Ladies from
Grease, or Sandy, but what about Rizzo during the slumber party? It's an iconic scene that deserves some Halloween love. If you have purple pajamas, or just a purple oversized shirt (remember to roll up the sleeves), then go for it! Add a blonde wig if needed, and an empty bottle of wine. 10 Beanie Baby
Another super simple Halloween costume that involves only a onesie is to dress like a Beanie Baby. You can pick any animal you want, but a bear is classic (so grab a
fuzzy bear ears headband). Make it look more real by creating a big TY sign with cardboard or paper to hang around your neck. This is another great easy group costume idea! 11 A Grandma
If you have a nightgown and a
bathrobe, put it on, add some wire-rim glasses, and voila: You're a grandma. This couldn't be easier. For the full effect, maybe even add some wrinkle lines with makeup. 12 Regina's Mom From Mean Girls
If you have an old Juicy Couture sweat suit (or anything comparable) laying around, dressing as Regina George's mom (played by Amy Poehler) from
is the perfect costume. A Mean Girls stuffed dog really makes it stand out. 13 Bananas In Pajamas
This one will probably require you to buy a banana costume (unless, for some reason, you have one laying around). But once you have that, you can just wear it under a pair of
blue and white striped pajamas. Easy! 14 A Work From Home Zoom Caller
This is another easy one, as you might already have all the components in your wardrobe. Dress up as someone
working from home and attending a Zoom meeting — but only halfway dressed. Keep your cozy pajama bottoms on, but then dress the top half in business casual clothing, such as a blazer, chic oxford shirt, and a sleek hairstyle. 15 Karen From Mean Girls
You're a mouse, duh! No, actually, you're
Karen Smith from as a mouse at the Halloween party. If you don't mind wearing a black silky chemise out, along with Mean Girls mouse ears and a pink sash belt, then go for it. And, of course, walk around telling everyone you're a mouse and that your breasts can predict the weather. 17 The Girl From The Exorcist
OK, all you need here is a nightgown — for the rest of the look, you'll need some Halloween costume makeup for fake vomit and
stage blood, and just make sure your hair is super messy.
