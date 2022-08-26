A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 26, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Can I Explore My Bisexuality Without Breaking Up With My BF?

It’s incredibly common for young bi people in long-term relationships to feel like they’re “missing out” on exploring sexual experiences with other genders (just take a look at all the search results for “bi in a straight relationship missing out” and the number of Reddit threads on the topic for proof). “There are many, many, many ways to go about exploring your sexuality and what (and who) turns you on,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. You can read hot WLW stories! You can delve into it through fantasy, through writing, through porn. But, it’s hard (not impossible!) to transition a previously monogamous relationship into an open one, so it’s at least a little unlikely you’ll find a way to eat your cake and have it too. Read More

Do’s & Don’ts For The August New Moon This Weekend

In true Virgo fashion, tomorrow’s new moon is all about self-improvement and getting organized. Some signs (looking at you, Leo) might be feeling the pressure to get things in order more than others, but it’s a good time for everyone to de-clutter both your physical *and* mental spaces. Read More

Get Ready For Your Annual Ulta Haul

If your bathroom cabinet/makeup bag is what’s in the most dire need of aforementioned de-cluttering, you’re in luck. Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty sale kicks off this Sunday, and this year’s deals are simply bangin’ — 50% off MAC lipsticks, cult-fave liners and brow pencils, and more good deals from First Aid Beauty, IT Cosmetics, Tarte, etc. It’s the perfect time to do a full makeup bag refresh. Read More

Kourtney Kardashian's ’90s Blowout Bob Is Utter Perfection

Her sliced bob is giving Rachel Green meets Pam Anderson in the best way. Also, it serves as further Kardashian fodder for the Great Side Part Comeuppance. Read More

365 Days’ Author Has A Message For Her Haters

In 2020, the Polish erotic thriller premiered on Netflix to outrage. Variety called it a “thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious Polish humpathon” (which, good burn I gotta say), it received a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was met with campaigns to remove it from the platform for its glorification of rape culture. But despite the backlash, the film, based on the book by Blanka Lipińska, was also a huge success: It spent over a month on Netflix’s Top 10 chart, went viral on TikTok, and spawned two sequels. Now, Lipińska is ready for an apology. Read More

12 Minimalistic Nail Art Ideas For Virgo Season 2022

Virgos are known for their practicality and groundedness, so it’s fitting that their season hits right around that back-to-school, dawn-of-fall time of year, which these mani ideas perfectly reflect — neutrals and softer colors with subtle, unexpected twists (or swirls, rather). Read More

