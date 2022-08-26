Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 26, 2022.

The day gets off to a bit of a wonky start with the moon void-of-course in fun-loving Leo. Whenever the moon is VoC, it’s the period of time when the moon is transitioning between signs and it’s usually not optimal for starting projects or goals that you want to succeed.

As a result of the VoC moon in Leo, there’s a strong chance that there will be a decrease in motivation, since the mood will be veering more towards having fun rather than working. This can make things difficult if there are responsibilities you need to handle or you have a goal you’re trying to achieve. It’s best to use this time to clear up any unfinished business, especially since there’s a New Moon in meticulous Virgo happening on Saturday.

Later this evening, when the moon moves into Virgo, it will be a bit easier to focus on the tasks at hand. However, it will be more helpful and productive to take a step-by-step approach to getting things done rather than being too ambitious.

You might have some tasks around your home or office that you haven’t finished or followed through on. Now’s a good time for getting this stuff of your plate.

Work is probably the last thing you’re worried about today. If it’s possible, consider taking the day, or part of the day to play. Indulge in your need for fun and pleasure.

If you don’t feel like being available to people, that’s perfectly OK. You’re encouraged to withdraw a bit and tend to the more private side of your life.

If you mistakenly left someone on read or have a mountain of emails sitting in your inbox, this is your opportunity to take care of it. Free up your inbox and your mental space.

Some accounting or budgeting may be necessary today, especially if it’s been a while since you’ve looked at your finances. You might discover a way to make or save more cash.

You don’t always have to spend money to treat yourself nicely. But if you’ve got it, go for it. You can still engage in self-care just by being kind to yourself in your thoughts and words.

Don’t feel pressured to move faster than you’re able to go today. You’ll find that your energy won’t be as high as you might want it to be. For now, take it easy.

Don’t be too proud to lean on your friends or those that love you. Let them be your strength. You don’t always have to go it alone.

Although you might have much to accomplish or finish, don’t discount the work that you’ve already been able to do. Even the smallest progress or improvements count.

You might find some solace or adventure being outdoors or while traveling. Curling up with a good book could also help take your mind off of more serious stuff.

You’re encouraged to talk about something that’s close to your heart, even if you feel uncomfortable to do it. It could aid you in letting go of some emotional tension.

You may need to turn to someone you trust for some helpful advice or feedback. They may be able to help you finalize a decision or get past something challenging.

