“When Will My Married Boyfriend Leave His Wife For Me?”

“Despite his words, this man’s actions could not make it clearer that he is not and never will be serious about enacting the changes required for you two to have a life together,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist, Sophia Benoit. “Do I think you’re rotten and deserve to suffer for all of eternity? No! No, no, no! I don’t think you’re evil for falling for someone who is married to someone else. I absolutely believe you’re allowed to wallow in the sadness, injustice, and grief of this situation. But it’s unfair for you to think that what you’re doing is fine simply because he keeps claiming he’ll leave his wife after many years of being with you behind her back.” Read More

Your New Moon Solar Eclipse Horoscope Brings Major Havoc For Every Zodiac Sign

Tomorrow’s new moon solar eclipse double whammy is likely to hit you with some unexpected changes. It may feel like the tectonic plates within your soul are shifting now, causing earthquakes and heartaches galore — but don’t be afraid to plunge into the cracks. Magical opportunities could be waiting for you in those uncharted waters and shadowy sidelines. Read More

These “Ruby Red Crystal” Nails Are The Perfect Scorpio Season Mani

Test drive TikTok’s red nail theory while being perfectly on theme, astrologically speaking. Or if red just isn’t your jam, opt for some moody aura nails or glam silver daggers. In any case, the vibe this season calls for ~drama~ in the highest degree. Read More

J. Lo’s New Fringe-y Layers Will Inspire Your Next Haircut, Trust Me

Even though side parts (and their swoopy bangs counterpart) have been mounting a steady comeback the last few months, heavy, piece-y curtain bangs still remain the fringe du jour. If you weren’t convinced of that already, Lopez’s bombshell new chop should do the trick. Read More

How To Make Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie

Kourtney joins Hailey Bieber in the rarefied air that is celebrities who have their own smoothie at the hip L.A. wellness spot Erewhon. But if you aren’t making a pilgrimage to the City of Angels before Nov. 15 (or if you don’t want to spend $18 on a single smoothie), here’s how you can DIY it. Spoiler: It will def cost more than $18 to buy all this stuff, but at least then you’ll have your own supply of “fulvic drops.” Read More

Aemond’s Tragic “Mistake” In The House Of The Dragon Finale Set Twitter On Fire

Let’s be real: You knew we weren’t making it out of this season without one more shocking twist, and Aemond’s rogue dragon delivered. And since it’s gonna be awhile until S2 (grab Ser Criston Cole’s skin care routine so you can remain ageless while everyone around you becomes ancient), the memes from last night will have to tide you over until then. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

