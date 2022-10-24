Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 24, 2022
Find peace among the chaos.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 24, 2022.
Although the upcoming solar eclipse in transformative Scorpio is just one day away, today lends us an opportunity to find some peace among the chaos with the moon in pleasant Libra. Whenever the moon is in this pleasure-focused sign, it’s a good time to bring yourself back into balance, particularly if you’ve been feeling burned out or scattered.
There’s also an emphasis on teamwork and communication today as the Libra moon meets up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius, friendly Mercury in Libra, and Mars in chatty Gemini. Since Mars is about to go retrograde, getting aid from others or joining forces to tackle a problem can help keep stress to a minimum.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might need to have an important discussion with someone. Clearing the air could lead to the improvement of a situation or the relationship.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might have sound words of encouragement or advice. Just be mindful of having your energy zapped by someone else’s drama.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you’re feeling inspired, go with it. It could help you in making some necessary changes for yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Talking with a beloved member of your family could help you with processing something you’re feeling.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
It could be a good time to reconnect with a friend you haven’t seen in a while.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might be focused on money today. Is it time to raise your rates or negotiate a higher salary?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Put yourself out there today. People will appreciate your initiative.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If possible, make today a rest day.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
What’s one way that you can help your community today? Spread the word about a good cause or some helpful information.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your skills are impressive. It’s about time that more folks know it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you want to bring an idea into a fully-fledged project or product, don’t go it alone. Seek out someone who can help you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Be straightforward and direct today. That’s how you’ll be heard.
