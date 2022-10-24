Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 24, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 24, 2022.

Although the upcoming solar eclipse in transformative Scorpio is just one day away, today lends us an opportunity to find some peace among the chaos with the moon in pleasant Libra. Whenever the moon is in this pleasure-focused sign, it’s a good time to bring yourself back into balance, particularly if you’ve been feeling burned out or scattered.

There’s also an emphasis on teamwork and communication today as the Libra moon meets up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius, friendly Mercury in Libra, and Mars in chatty Gemini. Since Mars is about to go retrograde, getting aid from others or joining forces to tackle a problem can help keep stress to a minimum.

You might need to have an important discussion with someone. Clearing the air could lead to the improvement of a situation or the relationship.

You might have sound words of encouragement or advice. Just be mindful of having your energy zapped by someone else’s drama.

If you’re feeling inspired, go with it. It could help you in making some necessary changes for yourself.

Talking with a beloved member of your family could help you with processing something you’re feeling.

It could be a good time to reconnect with a friend you haven’t seen in a while.

You might be focused on money today. Is it time to raise your rates or negotiate a higher salary?

Put yourself out there today. People will appreciate your initiative.

If possible, make today a rest day.

What’s one way that you can help your community today? Spread the word about a good cause or some helpful information.

Your skills are impressive. It’s about time that more folks know it.

If you want to bring an idea into a fully-fledged project or product, don’t go it alone. Seek out someone who can help you.

Be straightforward and direct today. That’s how you’ll be heard.

