Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 11, 2020

In this Dec.11 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The atmosphere is abuzz today as the sun in enthusiastic Sagittarius meets up with go-getter Mars in Aries in the early morning. With these two powerhouses together, we get the cosmic boost needed to hit our goals. If you could use some extra confidence, courage, or motivation, this Sun-Mars combo can help. Since Sagittarius and Aries are also quite playful, we're encouraged to work and play hard.

Meanwhile, the moon remains stationed in all-or-nothing Scorpio, adding to the passion and intensity we're feeling today. When the Scorpio moon opposes unconventional Uranus later in the morning, we could be due for some shocks or surprises. Though those surprises don't necessarily have to be a bad thing. At best, this Moon-Uranus combo encourages us to shake things up and take the road less traveled.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

A financial matter could come up today that requires your attention, and it could push you to get smarter about how you handle your resources. Dealing with the matter head-on will help. The truth sets you free.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

People could be asking a lot of you today in terms of your assistance or time. Though there's a strong chance you might not be feeling as cooperative. That's OK. Protect your time and energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be feeling stressed today, which is a clear indication that you need to take time for yourself. On another note, an accountability partner could help you with building better habits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

When it comes to your friendships, it might be time to start releasing those connections that are limiting you. Seek out people who give you the freedom to be you. Though you have to give yourself that freedom first.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be craving something different today in your career. Now's a good time for showing off your ability to create and innovate either where you are currently or setting your sights on something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be feeling creatively inspired today, which can help you with making a breakthrough on a project or idea. Remember to trust yourself as your intuition is spot on. Allow your genius to shine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you share a financial obligation with someone, a little accounting could be in order today to make sure you're not paying more than your fair share. Meanwhile, don't define your worth by someone else's standard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you find yourself feeling off-kilter, today encourages you to focus on your well-being and prioritize your needs. Allow others to handle their own stuff for a change. You don't have to be a savior.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might not have much energy today, requiring you to change how you approach your work schedule or to-do list. How can you make things easier on yourself? Balance your need for work and play.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're used to doing your own thing, but today encourages you to connect with friends and the people who keep your spirits up. Be mindful of letting worry get the best of you. You're more powerful than you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be feeling nervous about something job related that could have you ready to throw in the towel. Take some time to get grounded and take a calm approach. A solution is within your grasp.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be feeling the need for an escape today. That said, what are some practical steps that you can take to give yourself the timeout that you need? Hint: Take a step outside of your comfort zone.

