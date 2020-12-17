In this Dec.17 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's all about our friendships and the people we know as the moon moves to community-oriented Aquarius in the wee hours of the morning. When the moon is in Aquarius, we usually tend to find ourselves seeking out likeminded folks and people that provide us with a sense of camaraderie and belonging. At the same time, the moon in Aquarius also tends to bring out the need for us to do our own thing, too.

But the big news of the day comes courtesy of committed and hardworking Saturn leaving hard-nosed Capricorn after a 2.5 year stay, and officially moving into Aquarius. We got a sneak preview of Saturn in Aquarius back in the earlier half of the year (March 21-July 1). Now that Saturn is back in Aquarius, we can expect to be taken to task on how we define community, as well as the ways in which we build and support community so that everyone within it can thrive. With the moon in Aquarius teaming up with Saturn today, along with generous Venus in Sagittarius, we're called to express and embrace the best humanity has to offer. Later in the afternoon, when the moon faces off with Uranus in Taurus, it'll be hard to ignore the necessary changes that we need to make.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so reach out and connect. On the flip side, try and pay it forward where you can, however you can. That's how you build community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

You could receive some promising news today where a financial or professional matter is concerned, especially if you do the appropriate follow-up. Stay focused on what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could make some progress today when it comes to making something you've been envisioning come to life. There's someone around you that wants to support you in your goal — let them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart talk with your partner or someone close to you, today's the perfect time for it. Getting things off your chest will help you feel better. Don't hold on to it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Teamwork could be the way to go today but make sure that the person you're working with is willing to invest just as much as you. In love, a serious contender for your heart could arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be more productive today when you focus on a few things at a time rather than trying to do too much at once. Just because you can do something doesn't always mean you should.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could succeed today when it comes to a creative project or idea. You're at your best when you're putting extra energy into a hobby or a talent, but be mindful of pressuring yourself with perfectionism. Love gets serious.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home and family are the focus today and if there's a convo that needs to be had about money, you'll be able to work things out. Meanwhile, try not to give too much energy to someone that triggers you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are loved, Sagittarius. This is the message for you to keep in mind for today, especially when it comes to community and friendships. On the same token, in what ways can you share the love? Be creative.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You've got your eye on your money today. Something you've been worried or concerned about financially could be alleviated, especially when you pay attention to the details or handle something you've put off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your confidence may be a bit wobbly today, but that's because you're being called to work on it. In terms of your well-being, look at the ways you need to take on less and be more devoted to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you're feeling rundown, step back and get the rest you need or to do something good for your emotional well-being. Make your pleasure a priority and try to avoid things that fry your nerves.

