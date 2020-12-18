In this Dec.18 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high-energy kind of day thanks to the moon stationed in innovative and electric Aquarius. With the moon in Aquarius, we usually find ourselves in the mood for excitement. One way we might find that thrill is by connecting with friends or engaging in an interesting activity.

Though with the moon teaming up with enthusiastic Mars in Aries by the late afternoon, we may need to guard against restlessness and making impulsive decisions. However, this Moon-Mars combination can be helpful for any activity or project that requires breaking new ground or a bold and fresh approach. And because Aquarius is also community-oriented, today could be a good time for activism or doing something to help our communities.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you're feeling called towards change, now's the time to take action. A small step in a new direction could make a big difference. Too, consider the ways you can play a more active role in your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

You're largely focused on your career or your goals today. When it comes to making decisions, trust your intuition as it's spot on now. Working solo or behind the scenes could lead to progress.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Lead with your truth, Gemini, as you never know who you might inspire. In terms of the alliances or groups you belong to, know that living your truth will help you spot your tried and true peeps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your hard work or efforts could pay off today, either by way of an opportunity or some extra money in your account. On another note, if your confidence has been wobbly, you're reminded of who you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you want to make progress today, two heads are better than one. Look to others to help you get where you want to go, as folks are more than willing to support you. Just ask.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today could be good for a deep cleaning or organization project. Consider that when you physically purge things you don't need, it can help you with emotionally purging what you don't need as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Romantically things could be heating up for you now as someone special could catch your eye or go all out to impress you. In terms of your creative talents, connect with people that fuel you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home is where the heart is today as you're called to help or assist someone you love. With regards to your living space, some minor upgrades or improvements could bring you peace of mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you're feeling bored or restless, today encourages find a new hobby or interest. Seek creative outlets. In love, an online connection could heat up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you were concerned about a financial matter, there's a good chance that you could find a viable solution. Meanwhile, you win when you focus on what's most important to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find yourself feeling more upbeat than you have in a while. Take time to nourish yourself and relish in the good vibes. Don't shy away from letting people know what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you're feeling low-energy or sluggish today, take it as a cue to lay low and get the rest you need. Now's the time to be hyper-selective to what you give your time and energy. Choose yourself first.

