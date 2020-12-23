In this Dec. 23 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We may need to exercise lots of patience today as aggressive Mars in Aries battles it out with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. With the moon also in Aries, making our fuses shorter than usual, we'll need to be mindful of getting ourselves into unnecessary drama or power struggles. Keeping cool may be easier said than done though, as Mars also teams up with the moon in the late afternoon ramping up the intensity. And later, Mercury in pragmatic Capricorn faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could make words sting a little more than usual.

On the upside though, this Moon-Mars-Pluto combo could help us find the drive, determination, or self-assurance needed to initiate a plan or project. For those of us that may have trouble standing up for ourselves, today encourages us to be assert ourselves. Those of us that are used to taking charge can benefit most by being encouraging or supportive of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have no problem doing things your way. But today asks of you: how can you approach things in a way that incorporates the feedback or consideration of others? Hint: not everything has to be a battle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

It might be hard not to worry about the future. But today you're being pushed to focus on what you can control versus what you can't. Need help? Work on building your faith. The cosmos has your back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be dealing with a bad case of FOMO today, particularly when it comes to what your friends or peers are doing. Be mindful of assuming the grass is greener.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone could be trying to drag you into some drama today, but remember that you have say so in how you respond. Exercise your boundaries and stay focused on what's really important — you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have some big ideas you want to bring to life, but be mindful of taking on too much. It's OK to say no to things, especially if you're keeping busy out of boredom. Find some peace in the stillness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There's a chance that you could be putting a little too much emphasis on your love life or finding the right person. You're challenge for today: let the right person find you. Just keep being yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone could get under your skin today. While there could be a conflict that's unavoidable, be mindful of taking things too personally. There's a good chance the issue isn't even really about you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It might be hard for you not to obsess over doing things perfectly today, but you're reminded that perfection is an illusion. Take a step back and give yourself a break. What will be, will be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to spend cash on something fun today, but you'll need to be mindful of overspending. When it comes to romance, try not to let boredom be the incentive for connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be feeling some frustration around a lack of community or belonging right now. Consider, what are some ways that you can create the community you seek while finding an anchor within yourself?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You often take pride in being unique but there may still be parts of you that you hide from others. Today, you're encouraged to bring it all to the table as you never know who you can inspire.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You may be worried about your finances today, but know that the situation is temporary and not an indication of your true value or worth. Too, don't waste energy comparing yourself to others.

