Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 29, 2020

In this Dec. 29 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might be swimming in the emotion ocean today, thanks to the full moon in tenderhearted Cancer (kicking off at 10:28 p.m. ET). As full moons often indicate times when events come to a head, this moon could bring feelings to the surface that may have been buried. Since full moons can also jostle the nervous system, today might be a good time to take a cue from the moon and seek out ways to calm and anchor ourselves. For some of us, this may mean getting more rest than usual, while for others it could mean leaning on loved ones for support.

On the bright side, the full moon in Cancer can show us what (or who) we may need to release in order to move forward, especially if it's taking an emotional toll on us. With the Cancer moon teaming up with liberating Uranus in Taurus in the late evening, we get the extra push needed to let go of the past and start anew.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

A home- or family-related matter could come to a head today. While it could be uncomfortable, consider it your opportunity to change your living situation or family dynamic for the better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

You could have a realization or some sort of an epiphany today that may contradict something you believe. This is a good thing as you're being pushed to see things differently now. Free your mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A job or an income stream could be coming to an end. Though try not to worry too much as there's another opportunity on the horizon. A creative and innovative approach will be rewarded.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're in the spotlight today, and it's possible you could be receiving some attention for your work or talents. On the flip side, if you're in a place where you don't feel appreciated or seen, it's time to move on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could find yourself feeling extra tender or moody today, which is a good indication that you need to slow down and rest. At the same time, know that tears could bring the catharsis you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might find that you're ready to break away from a group or circle of friends that you once identified with. If so, take it as sign that you're growing. Meanwhile, something you've envisioned is taking off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today could bring you a payoff as a result of reaching a milestone or an important goal. On the flip side, if you're not where you want to be, don't beat yourself up. Redefine your definition of success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

An idea that you've been toiling away on could finally come to fruition now. As a result, an opportunity could be coming your way. On another note, it's a good time to finalize an agreement.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could have the opportunity to get a debt or a financial obligation off your plate, but it'll require some pragmatism and patience on your part. If a crisis comes up now, it can be averted with ingenuity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If a relationship (either personal or professional) is ending, try to see it as necessary for your evolution. A relationship could be graduating as well. Take time to celebrate those who love and support you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your health and well-being are highlighted now. As such, you may get the push or motivation need to start prioritizing yourself more. With work, it's time to take something off of your plate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you've been seeing someone romantically, it's possible that the two of you could be taking the relationship to the next level. On another note, you could be celebrated for your talents. Flaunt what you've got.

