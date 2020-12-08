Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 8, 2020

In this Dec. 8 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

If yesterday had us feeling a bit all over the place, today helps us to find our groove thanks to the moon in pragmatic Virgo teaming up with planets in grounded Capricorn throughout the day. When the moon is in Virgo, it's usually a time when we find ourselves in the mood to take care of unfinished business, get organized, and tackle items on our to-do list. And with planets in Capricorn in the mix, including dedicated and responsible Saturn, we get the follow-through and can-do attitude we need to get things done.

By the evening, the moon leaves Virgo and moves into partnership-oriented Libra. With the moon stationed in Libra, the focus turns to relationships, as well as beauty and pleasure. Under a Libra moon is a time when we find ourselves in the mood to connect and collaborate with others and engage activities that bring more balance to our lives.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can make strides today when it comes to something you've been toiling away on. This is encouraging, especially if things have seemed up in the air. Don't be shy to ask for help. Keep going.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been working on a creative project, you could make progress with your vision. As long as you remain true to who you are, you'll find success. Make time to take care of you.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been having a difficult time, today helps you to find the courage and resilience needed to get through it. Hint: Exercise your boundaries and guard your energy. Free yourself up to have a little fun.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Tap into your network today. The right conversation or the right connection could put you in the right place at the right time. Your words and ideas can make quite an impact. Trust yourself.

Here's whtat December 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have a financial win today, either by way of work or money coming your way. Meanwhile, this could also be a good time for honing and sharpening your skills. It could help you open doors.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're feeling good today, lean into it. Use the time to tap into your creative energy or something you love. This is one of those days where's it's OK to be a little selfish. Romance could be promising, too.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit nostalgic today. Though try not to get too stuck in the past unless the memories bring you joy. Now's the time for letting go of things no longer work for you. Pamper yourself.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You get by with the help of your friends today, so reach out. On another note, what can you do to help out your community or people in need? Be the love and kindness you want to see in the world.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your professional reputation gets a boost today, which could bring in some extra money, so don't be shy about sharing what's on your resume. Capitalize on your popularity. Also, make time for friends.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your ideas are genius now, making it necessary that you share them with others. As such, consider the ways that you can capitalize on your knowledge or expertise. Opportunities are waiting for you. Seize them.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to pull back from the crowd today. Don't deny yourself the time for reflection and solitude, but also be proactive about finding your joy and protecting your peace.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're trying to get a plan off the ground, you can find the assistance that you need today. People want to help you and be a part of your vision, so connect with them. You can make a big impact in small ways.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Pisces.