In this Dec. 9 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in balance-seeking Libra, emphasizing the need for an even-keeled approach to the day. However, with the confident sun in enthusiastic and truth-seeking Sagittarius facing off with confusing and dreamy Neptune in Pisces today, it could be hard to find our footing. That's because this Sun-Neptune combo can make it hard to move forward or express ourselves with confidence. As often happens when Neptune is in the mix, we could find ourselves feeling more anxious, discouraged, or sensitive than usual, making it hard to get anything done.

If we do find ourselves feeling off-kilter, the Libra moon will be on hand, encouraging us to remain objective and think things through, rather than assuming or focusing on the worst. Come the late afternoon, when the moon teams up with optimistic Mercury in Sagittarius, we're encouraged to look for the silver lining and surround ourselves with people that encourage and uplift us.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may have some worry or anxiety about whether something you've been hoping for will pan out. Know that all you've got control over is what you can do in the here and now. Lean on others for support.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be eager to help others or give back in some way today. While you should give where you can, take care not to exhaust yourself or give more than you can afford. Conserve your energy and resources.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of letting others shake your confidence today. Remember that whatever special or good things you see in others, you also possess those qualities somewhere in yourself. Celebrate your gifts.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There may be lots that you want to accomplish today, but you may not have a clear idea or enough confidence to move forward. Don't put unnecessary pressure on yourself. Take your time.

Here's whtat December 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A romantic interest could have you feeling some confusion or insecurity today. Instead of feeding the feeling, having an honest conversation with them could help clear the air. Confront your fears.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone could be asking for more of your time and energy today than they're able to or want to return. Recognize your time is precious and you are, too. Invest in those who actively invest the same in you.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be hard to tell if you're coming or going today. That's why it's best to take things as slow as possible, especially as you could end up overlooking important details. Take time out to reconnect to your center.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have your eye on someone special, but take care that you're not seeing only what you want to see in them in an effort to make it work. Remember, you're worthy of getting what you want.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling tender or sensitive today, which is a good indication that you need to ramp up the self-care. If you're in the mood to help others, be sure that you can actually make good on your offer.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your fears and worries could be trying to get the best of you today. Though when you believe in yourself and your abilities, nothing can get in your way. Release your troubles.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling discouraged today, especially if it concerns a financial matter. But you're reminded not to lose faith. What you want will arrive when the time is right, just give it time to arrive.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to put a lot of stock in what others have to say about you or solely identify yourself by what you've accomplished (or not). However, your worth isn't determined by external stuff. Tap into the real you.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Pisces.