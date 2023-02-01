Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For February 1, 2023

Two heads are better than one.

Here's your daily horoscope for February 1, 2023.
alvaro gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, February 1, 2023.

The moon spends the earlier part of the day in busy Gemini, making the morning good for anything related to reading, communications, or crunching numbers. Teaming up with others on projects can also be ideal, since supportive Saturn is in Aquarius today.

This afternoon, la luna moves home to tenderhearted Cancer, emphasizing the need for safety, security, and familial bonds. While the moon is in Cancer, you might be moved to connect with loved ones, help others, or focus more on your emotional well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your words or company could be comforting for someone today. Share your warmth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Now’s a good time to market yourself or advertise what you do. People are listening.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Trust any hunches you get today. You might like where they lead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take some time to refill your cup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Consider ways, big or small, that you could support people in need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might notice just how may people you have in your corner today. You are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t forget that you bring something special to the table.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Seek out anything that lifts your soul and makes you smile.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to withdraw for a bit and take care of your emotional wellbeing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Connection and collaboration should flow smoothly today. Don’t underestimate the power of teamwork.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid making yourself miserable to make others happy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Indulge your playful side. What makes you feel like a kid again?

Want to learn more? Check out your February 2023 monthly horoscope.