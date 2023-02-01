Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For February 1, 2023
Two heads are better than one.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, February 1, 2023.
The moon spends the earlier part of the day in busy Gemini, making the morning good for anything related to reading, communications, or crunching numbers. Teaming up with others on projects can also be ideal, since supportive Saturn is in Aquarius today.
This afternoon, la luna moves home to tenderhearted Cancer, emphasizing the need for safety, security, and familial bonds. While the moon is in Cancer, you might be moved to connect with loved ones, help others, or focus more on your emotional well-being.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your words or company could be comforting for someone today. Share your warmth.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Now’s a good time to market yourself or advertise what you do. People are listening.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Trust any hunches you get today. You might like where they lead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Take some time to refill your cup.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Consider ways, big or small, that you could support people in need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might notice just how may people you have in your corner today. You are loved.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Don’t forget that you bring something special to the table.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Seek out anything that lifts your soul and makes you smile.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might need to withdraw for a bit and take care of your emotional wellbeing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Connection and collaboration should flow smoothly today. Don’t underestimate the power of teamwork.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Avoid making yourself miserable to make others happy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Indulge your playful side. What makes you feel like a kid again?
