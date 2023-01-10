Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 10, 2023
Pay attention to the little things.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 10, 2023.
Both Mercury and Mars are retrograde while the moon moves to detail-oriented Virgo late this morning. It’s the perfect cosmic weather for taking care of tasks you’ve been putting off.
Cleaning, organizing, fixing, and simplifying are the goals highlighted for today. You might even discover a solution or a new approach for handling matters related to your wellness, work, or your day-to-day routine.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
This could be a good time to respond to pending emails or business matters.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
What skills can you polish today?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You may be ready to have an important discussion with someone. Be tactful about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you’ve been waiting to hear back from someone, you should be able to connect today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Perhaps it’s time to take care of financial paperwork or update your banking passwords.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Enjoy something fun today. You deserve it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You may need some much-needed alone time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A friend will be very happy to hear from you. Give them a call.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
There may be a career opportunity on the table. Make sure the money looks good to you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You’re encouraged to reconnect to the people, places, or things that inspire you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Look toward ways you can prioritize your mental health today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If social media is bringing you down, consider taking a little hiatus.
