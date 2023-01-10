Here's your daily horoscope for January 10, 2023.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 10, 2023.

Both Mercury and Mars are retrograde while the moon moves to detail-oriented Virgo late this morning. It’s the perfect cosmic weather for taking care of tasks you’ve been putting off.

Cleaning, organizing, fixing, and simplifying are the goals highlighted for today. You might even discover a solution or a new approach for handling matters related to your wellness, work, or your day-to-day routine.

This could be a good time to respond to pending emails or business matters.

What skills can you polish today?

You may be ready to have an important discussion with someone. Be tactful about it.

If you’ve been waiting to hear back from someone, you should be able to connect today.

Perhaps it’s time to take care of financial paperwork or update your banking passwords.

Enjoy something fun today. You deserve it.

You may need some much-needed alone time.

A friend will be very happy to hear from you. Give them a call.

There may be a career opportunity on the table. Make sure the money looks good to you.

You’re encouraged to reconnect to the people, places, or things that inspire you.

Look toward ways you can prioritize your mental health today.

If social media is bringing you down, consider taking a little hiatus.

