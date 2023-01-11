Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 11, 2023.

The moon continues its stay in analytical Virgo. In the morning, la luna meets up with pragmatic Mercury (currently retrograde) in Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus in the afternoon. With the help of this cosmic combination, you could have an aha moment that helps you with a plan or project.

A conversation with a wise or encouraging person could also bless you with the gift of insight or perspective.

It may be time for a new approach in dealing with an authority figure, like a parent or manager.

You might fall back in love with a creative interest or project.

Talking to the right person could help you process your feelings.

If there’s been a misunderstanding between you and a friend, a resolution is on the way.

Take an honest assessment of your finances. What are you able to change or improve?

Let your talent shine through today. Move with confidence.

It’s the perfect time to reconnect with someone you consider family. It will renew you.

When it comes to your goals, some adjustments may be needed. The good thing is that they’ll be easy to make.

Try not to feel pressured to say yes to something when you’d rather say no. It’s OK to be picky.

Try not to overthink your decisions. Trust your gut.

What do you usually do for stress relief? Perhaps it’s time to try out a new technique.

You might be happy to hear from someone you’ve lost touch with. They may have some good news for you.

