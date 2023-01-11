Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For January 11, 2023
Ready for your aha moment?
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 11, 2023.
The moon continues its stay in analytical Virgo. In the morning, la luna meets up with pragmatic Mercury (currently retrograde) in Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus in the afternoon. With the help of this cosmic combination, you could have an aha moment that helps you with a plan or project.
A conversation with a wise or encouraging person could also bless you with the gift of insight or perspective.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
It may be time for a new approach in dealing with an authority figure, like a parent or manager.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might fall back in love with a creative interest or project.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Talking to the right person could help you process your feelings.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If there’s been a misunderstanding between you and a friend, a resolution is on the way.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Take an honest assessment of your finances. What are you able to change or improve?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Let your talent shine through today. Move with confidence.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s the perfect time to reconnect with someone you consider family. It will renew you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
When it comes to your goals, some adjustments may be needed. The good thing is that they’ll be easy to make.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Try not to feel pressured to say yes to something when you’d rather say no. It’s OK to be picky.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Try not to overthink your decisions. Trust your gut.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
What do you usually do for stress relief? Perhaps it’s time to try out a new technique.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might be happy to hear from someone you’ve lost touch with. They may have some good news for you.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.