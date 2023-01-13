Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 13, 2023
Today is for creative inspiration and mind-body healing.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 13, 2023.
The moon is in partnership-oriented Libra, turning the focus towards relationships and teamwork. With Mars in Gemini moving forward now, this can be an optimal time for group-related projects. Still, as Mercury in sensible Capricorn is still retrograde, you may need to be mindful of getting your signals crossed with others.
Meanwhile, the sun in ambitious Capricorn teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which may lend you a burst of creative inspiration. This Sun-Moon combo is also useful for activities geared toward healing the body and soul.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Utilize the power of teamwork today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don’t give up before you’ve even begun. Your resourcefulness will come in handy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Give any self-doubt you’re feeling a timeout. Be brave.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Offer help or assistance where you can but take care to avoid taking on too much or overstepping boundaries.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t say yes to something just to make others happy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Success may be just around the corner with a job or career-related matter.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Don’t let past negative experiences stop you from doing something bold or new.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t lose your faith, Scorpio. The cosmos is working on your behalf.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Spend time with friends, but don’t let that strain your wallet.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Avoid being hard on yourself. Acknowledge your progress.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Switch up your environment today. It can help you clear your mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t sweep an important issue under the rug. If you have to advocate for yourself, folks will have your back.
