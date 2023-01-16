Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 16, 2023

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 16, 2023.

The moon is stationed in all-or-nothing Scorpio, which may make the vibe for today noticeably intense. With la luna opposing unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and facing off with Venus in group-focused Aquarius, emotions could run high and relationships could be strained.

On the bright side, these brewing tensions could motivate you to make fundamental changes for the better. However, if you’re hoping to dodge stress today, lay low. Do what you can to relax.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be too judgmental or critical of others. Lend grace.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a connection or kinship between you and someone else isn’t really there, don’t force it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to reaching an important goal, don’t get discouraged — get resourceful.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling the desire to open up your heart again, keep your expectations high. Meanwhile, expect a financial boost.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be moody and exhausted. It might be best to stay in your own little bubble.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid doing more than your fair share of responsibilities today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re not ready to make a decision about something, that’s OK. Clarity will come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Engaging in a fun hobby or a creative passion can help you beat the stress.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid spreading yourself thin. Make rest a priority today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Trust that what you want will be yours. Don’t fret.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be your own biggest fan today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your intuition is strong. Don’t ignore it.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.