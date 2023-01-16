Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 16, 2023
The vibe? Tense.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 16, 2023.
The moon is stationed in all-or-nothing Scorpio, which may make the vibe for today noticeably intense. With la luna opposing unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and facing off with Venus in group-focused Aquarius, emotions could run high and relationships could be strained.
On the bright side, these brewing tensions could motivate you to make fundamental changes for the better. However, if you’re hoping to dodge stress today, lay low. Do what you can to relax.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try not to be too judgmental or critical of others. Lend grace.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If a connection or kinship between you and someone else isn’t really there, don’t force it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
When it comes to reaching an important goal, don’t get discouraged — get resourceful.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you’re feeling the desire to open up your heart again, keep your expectations high. Meanwhile, expect a financial boost.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might be moody and exhausted. It might be best to stay in your own little bubble.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Avoid doing more than your fair share of responsibilities today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you’re not ready to make a decision about something, that’s OK. Clarity will come.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Engaging in a fun hobby or a creative passion can help you beat the stress.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Avoid spreading yourself thin. Make rest a priority today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Trust that what you want will be yours. Don’t fret.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Be your own biggest fan today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your intuition is strong. Don’t ignore it.
