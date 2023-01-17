Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 17, 2023
Release what no longer serves you.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 17, 2023.
Although the day opens with the moon in intense Scorpio, but the vibe may be less stressful than it was yesterday. As it teams up with the sun and Pluto in practical Capricorn early this morning, it’s prime time for self-reflection, meditation, and releasing what no longer serves you.
Come the afternoon, the moon moves to happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, which lightens up the mood considerably. La luna teams up with buoyant Jupiter in Aries this evening, which bodes well for having fun or taking a chance on something exciting.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You may be ready to make a bold decision or move. Trust that all will work out in your favor.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Try to be open to the feedback or support you receive today. You just might learn something.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s a good day to tackle any unfinished business. There will be lots of opportunity for play later.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You’re quite popular today. An opportunity might arrive as a result.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You need some fun. What are you going to get into today?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A heart-to-heart may be warranted. Share your feelings. You’ll feel better.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
The clarity you’ve been waiting for arrives today. Meanwhile, it’s the perfect time to connect with people for business or fun.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Take some time to organize your inbox or respond to pending messages. You might uncover important info.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If your confidence has been low lately, today will bring much better spirits.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Doing something kind for someone can uplift you, too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t be afraid to say goodbye to something you’re no longer invested in. Better things await.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you need support or a favor, look no further than a friend.
