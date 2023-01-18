Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 18, 2023.

You might notice an increase in motivation as Mercury retrograde ends this morning while the sun and powerful Pluto join forces in enterprising Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo — along with the moon in optimistic Sagittarius — could give you the strength you need to get over the midweek hump.

Later tonight, the Sagittarius moon teams up with Venus in group-oriented Aquarius, which could be good for connecting with your friends or doing something helpful to support your community.

You might get to experience a sense of accomplishment today with regards to your career, reputation, or responsibilities.

Your knowledge or skillset could be in high demand. Charge accordingly.

Someone may want to connect with you on a deeper level. Don’t be afraid to open up.

There’s much to gain with the help of the right partner or collaborator.

If you’ve felt off-balance lately with your daily wellness routines or work schedule, here’s an opportunity to regain control.

You’ve been blocked by obstacles — including in your romantic life. Luckily, they’re beginning to clear away.

A truthful discussion with a loved one may be needed.

It’s the right time for networking.

If money is on the table, don’t be afraid to ask for more.

Trust yourself today. Self-confidence will lead to a successful outcome.

Expect a much-needed moment of clarity. It will help you see options or opportunities that you may have overlooked.

Align yourself with people who are headed in the direction you want to go.

