Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 18, 2023
The moon is in optimistic Sagittarius.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 18, 2023.
You might notice an increase in motivation as Mercury retrograde ends this morning while the sun and powerful Pluto join forces in enterprising Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo — along with the moon in optimistic Sagittarius — could give you the strength you need to get over the midweek hump.
Later tonight, the Sagittarius moon teams up with Venus in group-oriented Aquarius, which could be good for connecting with your friends or doing something helpful to support your community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might get to experience a sense of accomplishment today with regards to your career, reputation, or responsibilities.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your knowledge or skillset could be in high demand. Charge accordingly.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Someone may want to connect with you on a deeper level. Don’t be afraid to open up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
There’s much to gain with the help of the right partner or collaborator.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’ve felt off-balance lately with your daily wellness routines or work schedule, here’s an opportunity to regain control.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’ve been blocked by obstacles — including in your romantic life. Luckily, they’re beginning to clear away.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A truthful discussion with a loved one may be needed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
It’s the right time for networking.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If money is on the table, don’t be afraid to ask for more.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Trust yourself today. Self-confidence will lead to a successful outcome.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Expect a much-needed moment of clarity. It will help you see options or opportunities that you may have overlooked.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Align yourself with people who are headed in the direction you want to go.
