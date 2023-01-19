Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 19, 2023
Ground yourself.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 19, 2023.
While today is the last day of Capricorn season, the moon enters Capricorn by the mid-afternoon. This may give you the opportunity to get centered and grounded before Aquarius season comes in and picks up the pace.
Consider using the Capricorn moon to reconnect to your body, nature, or a sense of routine. If you’ve been experiencing difficulty in keeping with work or responsibilities, la luna encourages you to focus on the basics. With Jupiter in Aries afoot, you’ll want to avoid being overly ambitious.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Look before you leap today. Avoid making too many time commitments.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Hope is your best ally today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Take it slow and steady today. There’s no need to rush to the finish line.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
The kindness you show to others can do a whole lot of good.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Look for ways you can grow or improve your skillset.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’ve got talent or expertise that people need. Put yourself out there.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’ll get what you need when you’re unafraid to ask for it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Avoid multitasking today if you can help it. Keep it simple.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Your financial forecast is looking brighter. Try to curb unnecessary spending.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Focus on your well-being. Don’t be scared to share what you’re feeling.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Expect a burst of inspiration. Put it to good use. Writing your ideas down might help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t feel pressured to offer people more than you should (or you’re able to) give.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.