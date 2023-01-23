Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 23, 2023
Text your friends.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 23, 2023.
The moon wraps up its stay in thrill-seeking Aquarius by midday and enters calming Pisces by the early afternoon. With the la luna in this dreamy sign, the week may get off to a slow start, but it can be nice to move at a more relaxed pace.
Meanwhile, the combination of planets in friendly Aquarius and compassionate Pisces may motivate you to do something kind on behalf of another. It can also be a good day to reach out to others for empathetic support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You need a timeout.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Connect with a friend. It will improve your mood.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
When you speak or refer to yourself today, make sure it’s positive.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Seek out something that lifts your spirits and gives you hope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
It’s OK to be vulnerable sometimes.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Balance your need to offer help by being more open to receiving it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Do what you can to prioritize your wellness today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If you could follow just your heart for today, where would it lead you?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Your focus turns to family — do you need to check in? Or maybe you just need some extra TLC.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
If you’ve been looking to connect with someone or share an important announcement, the lines of communication are open.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Do something nice for yourself today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Listen to your body. It will tell you what you need to do most today.
