Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 23, 2023

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 23, 2023.

The moon wraps up its stay in thrill-seeking Aquarius by midday and enters calming Pisces by the early afternoon. With the la luna in this dreamy sign, the week may get off to a slow start, but it can be nice to move at a more relaxed pace.

Meanwhile, the combination of planets in friendly Aquarius and compassionate Pisces may motivate you to do something kind on behalf of another. It can also be a good day to reach out to others for empathetic support.

You need a timeout.

Connect with a friend. It will improve your mood.

When you speak or refer to yourself today, make sure it’s positive.

Seek out something that lifts your spirits and gives you hope.

It’s OK to be vulnerable sometimes.

Balance your need to offer help by being more open to receiving it.

Do what you can to prioritize your wellness today.

If you could follow just your heart for today, where would it lead you?

Your focus turns to family — do you need to check in? Or maybe you just need some extra TLC.

If you’ve been looking to connect with someone or share an important announcement, the lines of communication are open.

Do something nice for yourself today.

Listen to your body. It will tell you what you need to do most today.

