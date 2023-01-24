Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 24, 2023

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 24, 2023.

The moon remains in soothing Pisces, which can lend you some much-needed calm. If you’re in need of a creative push or a dose of optimism, the Pisces moon delivers on that as well.

La luna is being supported today by innovative Uranus in Taurus and a helpful pairing between the sun in Aquarius and Jupiter in Aries. The feel-good energy you may be looking for can also be found through friendship, community, and embracing change.

Trust your intuition. You know exactly what your next step should be.

Impart your wisdom on others. Folks could use some positivity.

You might receive some very good feedback today. Take it as a sign that you’re on the right track.

Don’t be surprised if someone offers you a favor or a thoughtful gesture. There’s still goodness in the world.

Let go of what no longer serves you. Accept help wherever you can.

Don’t be afraid to go off-script today. You might stumble onto something (or someone) amazing.

If your heart is in need of some healing, there’s no time like the present to start.

If you’ve been dealing with a creative block, it should clear up soon.

You need a little joy in your life. Turn to the people you love.

Tell someone how much you love them. Saying it can feel just as good as receiving it.

You might experience a lucky break today. The universe is looking out for you.

Connect with a friend today. Their positive vibes will rub off on you.

