Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 24, 2023
You’re going to like how today goes.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 24, 2023.
The moon remains in soothing Pisces, which can lend you some much-needed calm. If you’re in need of a creative push or a dose of optimism, the Pisces moon delivers on that as well.
La luna is being supported today by innovative Uranus in Taurus and a helpful pairing between the sun in Aquarius and Jupiter in Aries. The feel-good energy you may be looking for can also be found through friendship, community, and embracing change.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Trust your intuition. You know exactly what your next step should be.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Impart your wisdom on others. Folks could use some positivity.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might receive some very good feedback today. Take it as a sign that you’re on the right track.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Don’t be surprised if someone offers you a favor or a thoughtful gesture. There’s still goodness in the world.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Let go of what no longer serves you. Accept help wherever you can.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t be afraid to go off-script today. You might stumble onto something (or someone) amazing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If your heart is in need of some healing, there’s no time like the present to start.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If you’ve been dealing with a creative block, it should clear up soon.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You need a little joy in your life. Turn to the people you love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Tell someone how much you love them. Saying it can feel just as good as receiving it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might experience a lucky break today. The universe is looking out for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Connect with a friend today. Their positive vibes will rub off on you.
