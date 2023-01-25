Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 25, 2023
Chill in the a.m., celebrate in the p.m.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 25, 2023.
As the moon completes its stay in relaxing Pisces, it meets up briefly with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the late morning. This combo can be useful for wrapping up unfinished business or doing healing work. All in all, you might want to take it easy.
Come the second half of the day, the moon moves to enthusiastic Aries, which bodes well for beginning new projects or trying something you’ve never done before. By late tonight, the moon meets up with lucky Jupiter in Aries and the sun in forward-thinking Aquarius. It could be a good time to celebrate what makes you unique or make a bold decision.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
It’s time to go for the gold. You’ve got your friends and the cosmos behind you, all cheering you on.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Use your power to do good in the world, even if it’s just for one stranger on the street.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your social life may be picking up. As friends shower you with attention, recognize how much you’re loved.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Don’t play down your accomplishments. Be loud and proud about them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You have people that hold you in high esteem. One of them may have a blessing or an opportunity for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Your prospects for a new job or client are promising. If you need funding or financial assistance, actively seek it out.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Something is blooming — either in your love life or in a collaboration with a creative partner.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If work or your wellbeing has felt out of balance lately, an opportunity for improvement will come soon.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Your love life could be heating up. Meanwhile, a new hobby can bring joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You’re about to turn the corner in regards to a conflict with your family or a home decor project.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
People are listening closely to what you have to say. Expect very warm feedback.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
An annoying or precarious money situation may change for the better. Tell people what you need.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.