Here's your daily horoscope for January 25, 2023.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 25, 2023.

As the moon completes its stay in relaxing Pisces, it meets up briefly with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the late morning. This combo can be useful for wrapping up unfinished business or doing healing work. All in all, you might want to take it easy.

Come the second half of the day, the moon moves to enthusiastic Aries, which bodes well for beginning new projects or trying something you’ve never done before. By late tonight, the moon meets up with lucky Jupiter in Aries and the sun in forward-thinking Aquarius. It could be a good time to celebrate what makes you unique or make a bold decision.

It’s time to go for the gold. You’ve got your friends and the cosmos behind you, all cheering you on.

Use your power to do good in the world, even if it’s just for one stranger on the street.

Your social life may be picking up. As friends shower you with attention, recognize how much you’re loved.

Don’t play down your accomplishments. Be loud and proud about them.

You have people that hold you in high esteem. One of them may have a blessing or an opportunity for you.

Your prospects for a new job or client are promising. If you need funding or financial assistance, actively seek it out.

Something is blooming — either in your love life or in a collaboration with a creative partner.

If work or your wellbeing has felt out of balance lately, an opportunity for improvement will come soon.

Your love life could be heating up. Meanwhile, a new hobby can bring joy.

You’re about to turn the corner in regards to a conflict with your family or a home decor project.

People are listening closely to what you have to say. Expect very warm feedback.

An annoying or precarious money situation may change for the better. Tell people what you need.

