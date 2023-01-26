Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 26, 2023

Charming Venus shines down on you today.

Here's your daily horoscope for January 26, 2023
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 26, 2023.

The moon is in enthusiastic Aries. Mars (the ruling planet of Aries) is still in buzzy Gemini. With these two meeting up first thing in the morning, you can expect a busy day ahead. With la luna receiving some tense vibes from pragmatic Mercury in Capricorn while teaming up with wounded Chiron, there could be some irritability or anxiousness in the air.

It’s a good thing that charming Venus will be entering calming and compassionate Pisces later this evening. With Venus in Pisces, you might appreciate love, tranquility, and beauty a whole lot more.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be bursting with creative ideas today. What can you realistically accomplish?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In your friendships, what does unconditional love mean to you? Put it into practice today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

People may be taking more notice of you and your talent. You’re making a name for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be eager to explore some new horizons. Go see what the world has to offer you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It may be time to let your guard down with someone and let them in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A new partnership may hold a great deal of promise for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you best invest in your self-care today? Consider asking others for support. They’ll be happy to oblige.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect your love life to get real exciting. Your creative life won’t disappoint, either.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Does your home space need a little love? Invite some family over. Brighten up your decor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Conversation and connection will become stress-free. People will be very happy to hear from you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be time to have a talk concerning finances. Expect a positive outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What can you do to spoil yourself today? Do something that makes you feel good on the inside and out.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.