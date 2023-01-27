Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 27, 2023
The cosmic weather is perfect.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 27, 2023.
The moon is in active Aries, continuing the momentum you picked up yesterday. With hardworking Saturn in Aquarius and powerful Pluto in Capricorn in the cosmic mix for today, you may be able to accomplish a great deal, especially with the help or encouragement of others.
Come this evening, the moon moves to relaxing Taurus, giving you the opportunity to decompress from the day and get the weekend started. With la luna meeting up with loving Venus in Pisces a few hours later, it’s the perfect night for a romantic date or spending quality time with your loved ones.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-
Consider your community: Ask for help when you need it and give back where you can.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Relax, then do something fun with your friends.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might be in serious need of some R&R. Don’t spread yourself thin.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Steer clear of pessimistic people. Stay close to those that inspire you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Constructive criticism can be good for you. Approach it with an open mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Be open to love. There could be a potential partnership on the horizon. Say yes.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you’ve got unfinished business to handle, now’s a good time to get on top of it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If your love life has felt blah lately, expect it to improve. Meanwhile a creative project might bear fruit.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Touch base with someone you love. They could use your support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Fun, passion, and witty conversation are all on the menu. Indulge.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Has money been funny? Things should start looking up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Beauty and charisma are just radiating off of you today. Work your magic!
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.