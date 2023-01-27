Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 27, 2023

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 27, 2023.

The moon is in active Aries, continuing the momentum you picked up yesterday. With hardworking Saturn in Aquarius and powerful Pluto in Capricorn in the cosmic mix for today, you may be able to accomplish a great deal, especially with the help or encouragement of others.

Come this evening, the moon moves to relaxing Taurus, giving you the opportunity to decompress from the day and get the weekend started. With la luna meeting up with loving Venus in Pisces a few hours later, it’s the perfect night for a romantic date or spending quality time with your loved ones.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Consider your community: Ask for help when you need it and give back where you can.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Relax, then do something fun with your friends.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be in serious need of some R&R. Don’t spread yourself thin.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Steer clear of pessimistic people. Stay close to those that inspire you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Constructive criticism can be good for you. Approach it with an open mind.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be open to love. There could be a potential partnership on the horizon. Say yes.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve got unfinished business to handle, now’s a good time to get on top of it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your love life has felt blah lately, expect it to improve. Meanwhile a creative project might bear fruit.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Touch base with someone you love. They could use your support.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Fun, passion, and witty conversation are all on the menu. Indulge.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Has money been funny? Things should start looking up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Beauty and charisma are just radiating off of you today. Work your magic!

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.