Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 30, 2023
There’s a reason you might crave time with your friends today.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 30, 2023.
The energy is buzzing today with the moon in lively Gemini. With la luna receiving support from enterprising Jupiter in Aries, it’s a great time to jump on a new idea or project.
It’s not uncommon to feel more social when the moon is in Gemini too, but with Venus in tender Pisces and agitating Mars in Gemini in the mix for today, it may be best to take the feelings of others into account before offering up any thoughts, advice, or opinions.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-
You may be looking to put out content, share your writing, or pitch an idea. Expect to get the right people’s attention.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You should be able to find a happy resolution to a money matter.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You’re in the spotlight today. Let folks see you shine.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You may be near the finish line with a project or goal. Don’t give up!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
It may be time to branch out and make some new connections or revamp your relationship with social media.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Even talented, experienced people can benefit from feedback and support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Step outside your comfort zone or try something you’ve never done before — within reason of course.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You may feel much more recharged after decluttering your space or getting your thoughts out onto paper.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Playtime is the priority today. Ask your partner or your friend to join you for some simple, heartfelt fun.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
What do you need to do for your self-care today? Make sure it’s a priority.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It might feel like you’re bursting with confidence today. Your self-love is like a magnet for good luck.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself or exercise boundaries where needed.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.