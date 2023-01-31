Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 31, 2023
Today’s cosmic energy is pulling you in a few too many directions.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 31, 2023.
The moon remains in chatty Gemini, increasing the need to connect with people as well as sharing and gathering information. With Mercury (Gemini’s planetary ruler) currently in pragmatic Capricorn, you might have your to-do list at the ready, but today’s buzzy cosmic energy may make it difficult to stay on task.
It may be best to focus on just a few things at at time rather than being overly ambitious with your plans or schedule.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Do you need to have a discussion with your parent or boss? Talk it out.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You’ve been thinking about learning something new or enriching your life in a new way. Make the investment in yourself. It’ll be worth it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Avoid stirring the pot today. Some things are best kept to yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You may need to get to the bottom of a confusing situation today. Ask questions. Be direct.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Be mindful of offering others advice when it might not be needed or welcomed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Your talents might attract extra attention today. Don’t be too humble.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A heartwarming conversation with someone you love may help you look on the bright side.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t swallow your feelings. Write them down. Share them with someone you trust.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A money matter can no longer be put off or avoided. Ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Most people are unable to read your mind. If you want something, you must let folks know.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Inspiration may come to you in the most random way today. Go where you feel called.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
It’s a good day to get together with a buddy or two. Reach out and make a plan.
